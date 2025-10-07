I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up

At almost 20 degrees in mid-October we may be heading towards another warm Halloween. We've equipped ourselves for winter and fed over 100 birds today (their numbers continue to grow; they depend on our seeds' supply), having also added the heater to the water tank of the fish in early preparations for winter.

According to the official authorities dealing with weather data, the UK's summer in 2025 was the hottest on record. This is becoming the "new normal"; something we also begrudgingly get accustomed to are "opposite extremes" (like extremely cold days), but the general trend is upwards.

Our server used to "scream" all day long and all night long due to database activity. No more. We dumped all that.

And under /sys/class/thermal/cooling_device (in Debian) we have:

cooling_device0/ cooling_device14/ cooling_device2/ cooling_device25/ cooling_device30/ cooling_device8/ cooling_device1/ cooling_device15/ cooling_device20/ cooling_device26/ cooling_device31/ cooling_device9/ cooling_device10/ cooling_device16/ cooling_device21/ cooling_device27/ cooling_device4/ cooling_device11/ cooling_device17/ cooling_device22/ cooling_device28/ cooling_device5/ cooling_device12/ cooling_device18/ cooling_device23/ cooling_device29/ cooling_device6/ cooling_device13/ cooling_device19/ cooling_device24/ cooling_device3/ cooling_device7/

They're mostly idle.

Since we are using an SSG, even serving half a million pages in Tux Machines every day results in almost no CPU activity.

load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00

That's right now. █