Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up
At almost 20 degrees in mid-October we may be heading towards another warm Halloween. We've equipped ourselves for winter and fed over 100 birds today (their numbers continue to grow; they depend on our seeds' supply), having also added the heater to the water tank of the fish in early preparations for winter.
According to the official authorities dealing with weather data, the UK's summer in 2025 was the hottest on record. This is becoming the "new normal"; something we also begrudgingly get accustomed to are "opposite extremes" (like extremely cold days), but the general trend is upwards.
Our server used to "scream" all day long and all night long due to database activity. No more. We dumped all that.
And under
/sys/class/thermal/cooling_device (in Debian) we have:
cooling_device0/ cooling_device14/ cooling_device2/ cooling_device25/ cooling_device30/ cooling_device8/ cooling_device1/ cooling_device15/ cooling_device20/ cooling_device26/ cooling_device31/ cooling_device9/ cooling_device10/ cooling_device16/ cooling_device21/ cooling_device27/ cooling_device4/ cooling_device11/ cooling_device17/ cooling_device22/ cooling_device28/ cooling_device5/ cooling_device12/ cooling_device18/ cooling_device23/ cooling_device29/ cooling_device6/ cooling_device13/ cooling_device19/ cooling_device24/ cooling_device3/ cooling_device7/
They're mostly idle.
Since we are using an SSG, even serving half a million pages in Tux Machines every day results in almost no CPU activity.
load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00
That's right now. █