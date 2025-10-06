GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development Leftovers

When was the last time you were deeply, truly keen to check out a new build of Windows? For me, I think the last time I was really wowed by a Windows build was with Windows 7. 8.1 wasn't too much of a jump, and Windows 10 was cozy, but not too exciting. Windows 11 went in the wrong direction for me; it didn't so much as innovate as it did remove key features from Windows without much rhyme or reason. And you still can't do some things like resizing the Start menu without additional aid.

Then, Microsoft revealed this year's major update for Windows 11: version 25H2. I'll give the company credit here: at no point did Microsoft hype up, advertise, or even really publicise the update. The company was very forward with the fact that, while 24H2 introduced some cool new features, 25H2 would be more of a moment of rest for the OS as Microsoft tweaked some things and removed some legacy apps. However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year.