Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 07, 2025



Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

ClamAV 1.5 also adds the ability to record URIs found in HTML and PDF files when the “generate-JSON-metadata” feature is enabled, along with new options (--json-store-html-uris=no and --json-store-pdf-uris=no) to disable this functionality in case you want the JSON metadata feature but don’t want to record HTML and PDF URIs.

