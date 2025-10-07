news
ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features
Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.
ClamAV 1.5 also adds the ability to record URIs found in HTML and PDF files when the “generate-JSON-metadata” feature is enabled, along with new options (--json-store-html-uris=no and --json-store-pdf-uris=no) to disable this functionality in case you want the JSON metadata feature but don’t want to record HTML and PDF URIs.