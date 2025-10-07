news
Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More
-
Linuxiac ☛ WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI Adds Client-Side Dashboard
WGDashboard 4.3, a web-based WireGuard VPN management UI, introduces a client-side dashboard and new plugin support.
-
LWN ☛ U-Boot v2025.10 released
Version 2025.10 of the U-Boot boot loader
has been released with new features, including Python tooling improvements,
cleanups for implicit header inclusions, better support for numerous Arm
platforms, support for new RISC-V platforms, better documentation, and
more. Maintainer Tom Rini also reports on some project news: [...]
-
TecMint ☛ Top 5 Linux Programs for Students in 2025
For the year 2025, statistics show a significant increase in the number of students from various fields, including engineering, computer science, medicine, and the social sciences and humanities, who are using Linux as their primary operating system.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Introducing Headlamp Plugin for Karpenter - Scaling and Visibility
Headlamp is an open‑source, extensible Kubernetes SIG UI project designed to let you explore, manage, and debug cluster resources.
Karpenter is a Kubernetes Autoscaling SIG node provisioning project that helps clusters scale quickly and efficiently. It launches new nodes in seconds, selects appropriate instance types for workloads, and manages the full node lifecycle, including scale-down.
The new Headlamp Karpenter Plugin adds real-time visibility into Karpenter’s activity directly from the Headlamp UI. It shows how Karpenter resources relate to Kubernetes objects, displays live metrics, and surfaces scaling events as they happen. You can inspect pending pods during provisioning, review scaling decisions, and edit Karpenter-managed resources with built-in validation. The Karpenter plugin was made as part of a LFX mentor project.
The Karpenter plugin for Headlamp aims to make it easier for Kubernetes users and operators to understand, debug, and fine-tune autoscaling behavior in their clusters. Now we will give a brief tour of the Headlamp plugin.