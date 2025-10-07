Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More

Headlamp is an open‑source, extensible Kubernetes SIG UI project designed to let you explore, manage, and debug cluster resources.

Karpenter is a Kubernetes Autoscaling SIG node provisioning project that helps clusters scale quickly and efficiently. It launches new nodes in seconds, selects appropriate instance types for workloads, and manages the full node lifecycle, including scale-down.

The new Headlamp Karpenter Plugin adds real-time visibility into Karpenter’s activity directly from the Headlamp UI. It shows how Karpenter resources relate to Kubernetes objects, displays live metrics, and surfaces scaling events as they happen. You can inspect pending pods during provisioning, review scaling decisions, and edit Karpenter-managed resources with built-in validation. The Karpenter plugin was made as part of a LFX mentor project.

The Karpenter plugin for Headlamp aims to make it easier for Kubernetes users and operators to understand, debug, and fine-tune autoscaling behavior in their clusters. Now we will give a brief tour of the Headlamp plugin.