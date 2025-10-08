Maintenance is often one of the most overlooked aspects of detection engineering [1]. It is not uncommon to see deployed detections generating thousands of alerts, many of which have never been reviewed or had allow lists applied. Additionally, SIEMs and EDRs often fall short in providing effective out of the box features for this phase of the Detection Development Life Cycle (DDLC) that we went through in Part 1. They typically offer minimal functionality or no tools to support the monitoring and tuning of rules, leaving detection engineers with the tedious task of manually ensuring that detections remain effective and up-to-date.

In previous parts of this series, we focused on methods and automations designed to ensure quality and consistency within our repository. These efforts have largely focused on validations that manage rules prior to their deployment in the target platform. In this part, we are going to introduce automation to effectively monitor our deployed detections. By setting up automations at this phase we adopt a proactive approach towards maintenance, allowing our team to take action before a blowout of alerts or an untuned detection is escalated by the SOC or the customer.