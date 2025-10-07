today's leftovers

When you trust third parties with your password vault, there’s always some risk. Most password manager services use zero-knowledge encryption to keep your passwords safe, but they still have enough information about you to identify you, and there may be useful metadata or billing information stored. Furthermore, if the service is offline for maintenance or under a denial-of-service attack, you may have trouble accessing your passwords. All password manager services cost money if you want all the features. The free plans provide only basic functionality for a single user.



Hosting your own password vault comes with plenty of risks, too. You are solely responsible for patches, maintenance, backups, and providing support to family, co-workers or friends using your solution. I cannot overstate the seriousness and responsibility that comes with managing a service like this for other people, or the consequences of doing it poorly.