news
today's leftovers
-
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ Can't Recall the Syntax? Try These WYSIWYG Markdown Editors on Linux
With WYSIWYG editors, you get a toolbar that you can use to create formatted text easily. This way, you can create Markdown documents without typing the Markdown syntax.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 912
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 912 for the week of September 28 – October 4, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Hackaday ☛ Google Confirms Non-ADB APK Installs Will Require Developer Registration
After the news cycle recently exploded with the announcement that Google would require every single Android app to be from a registered and verified developer, while killing third-party app stores and sideloading in the process, Google has now tried to put out some of the fires with a new Q&A blog post and a video discussion (also embedded below).
-
HiR ☛ Self-Hosting a BitWarden-Compatible Password Manager Service
When you trust third parties with your password vault, there’s always some risk. Most password manager services use zero-knowledge encryption to keep your passwords safe, but they still have enough information about you to identify you, and there may be useful metadata or billing information stored. Furthermore, if the service is offline for maintenance or under a denial-of-service attack, you may have trouble accessing your passwords. All password manager services cost money if you want all the features. The free plans provide only basic functionality for a single user.
Hosting your own password vault comes with plenty of risks, too. You are solely responsible for patches, maintenance, backups, and providing support to family, co-workers or friends using your solution. I cannot overstate the seriousness and responsibility that comes with managing a service like this for other people, or the consequences of doing it poorly.
-
Unicorn Media ☛ Coming: A Repairable Printer With Refillable Ink Cartridges
Tired of paying the equivalent of $10,000 per gallon for inkjet cartridges, and throwing away printers that aren't fixable? According to the Open Printer project, a solution is on the way.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, October 10, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, October 10 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.40 Fosdem Calls
Fosdem 2026 Call for Participation Coming off Liz‘s post a couple of weeks back, I am looking for thoughts on FOSDEM 2026 Call for Participation next year to be held in Brussels – mark the date in your diary and be sure to speak up on the IRCchat if you support a Raku Developer Room.
-
-
-