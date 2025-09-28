New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197

The wait is over! IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197 has officially arrived! This is not just another update… At the heart of this release is a complete OpenVPN overhaul, now upgraded to version 2.6. That means stronger security, broader client compatibility, and a modernised codebase - all seamlessly integrated, with no changes required to your existing configurations. But that’s not all. We’ve fine-tuned system performance to let your CPU spend more time in power-saving states, cutting energy consumption while keeping your firewall lightning fast. And as always, this update delivers a huge round of package updates to keep your system secure, stable, and ready for anything.

Behind this milestone release stands a dedicated team of contributors who have poured countless hours into making Core Update 197 a reality. But innovation like this doesn’t happen on passion alone. Donations have been lower than usual, and we need your support to keep the momentum going. If IPFire protects your network, there’s no better moment to show your appreciation. Every contribution — big or small — goes directly to the development team, powering new features, faster performance, and stronger security for everyone.