Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.
Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.
Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.
Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
- Arch Linux Is a Meme, but It Shouldn't Be
- I'm not the only one who loathes bloat
- Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
- Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up [original]
- How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists [original]
- Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous [original]
- From the Free Software Community to Local Politics [original]
- GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
- GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
- Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year’s 26.04 LTS
- Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”
- Servers, Operating Systems, Games, and More
- New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197
- OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
- OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
- Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
- Wine 10.16
- The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
- Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More
- The OnePlus 15T might be the Android flagship to beat next year
- ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
- ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification
- I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
- A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux
- Ubuntu 25.10: What’s New, What’s Changed & Should You Upgrade?
- Ubuntu 25.10 is out on 9 October, and for a release fronted by a ‘Questing Quokka’
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025
- I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail
- Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)
- This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate
- Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more
- Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free
- I deployed YaCy over the weekend
- I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it’s truly a good Windows alternative
- "designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows."
- At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
- The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
- ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features
- ClamAV 1.5 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
- My Android productivity setup is 100% open-source
- Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
- Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
- Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging
- EVerest is the open source approach that’s quietly driving change in the EV energy infrastructure
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.1, Linux 6.16.11, Linux 6.12.51, and Linux 6.6.110
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.1 kernel
- The Church of Emacs
- Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.
- Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks
- Games: LEGO The Incredibles, Unreal Redux, and More
- Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy [original]
- The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free
- RedoxOS and more
- Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die
- The Linux distro makes it super easy for me to create, edit, and stream - here's how
- Neptune
- I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free
- LibreOffice is the most widely used office suite on Linux
- This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows
- The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot
- Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge
- Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog
- October 2025 smartphone lineup: Top launches, upgrades, and what's new this month
- openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
- The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
- Windows 11 25H2 reminds me why swapping to Linux was the best idea I've had this year
- However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year
- The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
- Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed
- KDE neon testing now with Plasma 6.5 beta 2
- One of the key problems we identified with previous KDE neon releases was that only user edition was receiving any meaningful testing
- openSUSE Leap Ready for Liftoff
- Users are stepping forward to share how Linux distributions like openSUSE power their projects
- Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
- Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations
- Graphics and Drivers for x86 in Linux
- KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
- FreeBSD 15.0-ALPHA5 Now Available
- The fifth alpha build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
- FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
- The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
- LibreOffice in Latin America: heading to Havana for the 2025 Latin American Congress
- From October 6 to 9, Havana, Cuba, will host the Latin American LibreOffice 2025 Conference
- Review: Linux Kamarada 15.6
- Let's talk about how Kamarada performs as a desktop distribution and what it bring to the table compared to its parent, openSUSE Leap
- This Week in KDE Apps
- Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
- Arch Linux’s AUR Wasted My Time Until I Did This
- Coffee Day [original]
- Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there"
- Working With People From Microsoft [original]
- Thankfully I never worked with people from Microsoft, only a few who were Microsoft "fans"
- Sites Slow a Few Days Ago [original]
- Hopefully that won't happen again any time soon
- SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
- At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
- Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
- Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.