R1 Neo Meshtastic Device Introduced with GPS and nRF52840 Processor

The R1 Neo from Muzi Works is a compact, water-resistant Meshtastic device designed for long-range communication and GPS-based location tracking. Developed and assembled in Atlanta, it is the company’s first model built on a custom PCB featuring a dedicated I/O controller and integrated power management.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.

Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks, improvements to congestion control, a new arti keys check-integrity command, and experimental support for exporting debugging information via OpenTelemetry.

Download openSUSE Leap 16 Full Editions (Desktop, Server and IoT Included)

GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support

Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 5th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 07, 2025

New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197
OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy [original]
There may be more to come, but those are the ones publicised so far
Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die
openSUSE Leap 16 Is Now Available for Download with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project announced today the release of openSUSE Leap 16 as a major update to this long-term supported, traditional, and full-featured openSUSE version derived from the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16 operating system series.
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice
Like we’re seeing in Schleswig-Holstein, Denmark and many other government bodies and organisations
 
Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More
Android Leftovers
My Android productivity setup is 100% open-source
Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year’s 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging
EVerest is the open source approach that’s quietly driving change in the EV energy infrastructure
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.1, Linux 6.16.11, Linux 6.12.51, and Linux 6.6.110
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.1 kernel
Games: LEGO The Incredibles, Unreal Redux, and More
The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free
Here’s How I Batch Install All My Old Apps When Switching Linux Distros
The Linux distro makes it super easy for me to create, edit, and stream - here's how
I've tested the best Linux office suites and these are my top 5 - most are free
This new Linux desktop environment gives us what Microsoft never did with Windows
The new COSMIC desktop entered beta just a couple of weeks ago, after spending over a year in alpha testing, and I decided to jump in and give it a shot
Linus Torvalds Criticizes Rust Format Checking and Pull Request Formatting in DRM Merge
Linus first addressed what he saw as corrupted formatting in the pull request's changelog
Android Leftovers
October 2025 smartphone lineup: Top launches, upgrades, and what's new this month
Windows 11 25H2 reminds me why swapping to Linux was the best idea I've had this year
However, it still reminded me that moving to Linux was the best idea I had this year
The latest Raspberry Pi OS images are now based on Debian 13 “Trixie”
Since Debian 13 “Trixie” was released last August, it was just a matter of time until Raspberry Pi OS followed
KDE neon testing now with Plasma 6.5 beta 2
One of the key problems we identified with previous KDE neon releases was that only user edition was receiving any meaningful testing
openSUSE Leap Ready for Liftoff
Users are stepping forward to share how Linux distributions like openSUSE power their projects
Graphics and Drivers for x86 in Linux
KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
FreeBSD 15.0-ALPHA5 Now Available
The fifth alpha build of the 15.0-RELEASE release cycle is now available
FSF turns forty with a groundbreaking new project and a new president
The day began with a conversation between board members Christina Haralanova, Geoffrey Knauth, Gerald J. Sussman, Ian Kelling, and Richard M. Stallman, who discussed the FSF's mission and their vision for the FSF's future
LibreOffice in Latin America: heading to Havana for the 2025 Latin American Congress
From October 6 to 9, Havana, Cuba, will host the Latin American LibreOffice 2025 Conference
Best Free and Open Source Software
Review: Linux Kamarada 15.6
Let's talk about how Kamarada performs as a desktop distribution and what it bring to the table compared to its parent, openSUSE Leap
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Arch Linux’s AUR Wasted My Time Until I Did This
Coffee Day [original]
Vista 10 is running out of support (security patches that don't even solve the security problems), so expect to see many new GNU/Linux users "out there"
Working With People From Microsoft [original]
Thankfully I never worked with people from Microsoft, only a few who were Microsoft "fans"
Sites Slow a Few Days Ago [original]
Hopefully that won't happen again any time soon
SysLinuxOS: The Go-To Linux for System Administrators
At first blush, SysLinuxOS seems to be similar to Tails
Cairo-Dock 3.6 Released with Wayland and HiDPI Support, systemd Integration
Cairo-Dock 3.6 was released today for this open-source and free dock-like application for your GNU/Linux desktop, adding major new features like Wayland and HiDPI support.
This Week in Plasma: 6.5 beta 2
This week we released the second beta of Plasma 6.5, and there are a lot of fixes in it
KPhotoAlbum 6.1.0 released
I’m delighted to announce the new 6.1.0 release of KPhotoAlbum
Introducing KRetro: a Libretro game emulator from KDE! (Alpha Release)
It is designed to be convergent, usable across all Plasma Platforms
Android Leftovers
I have used dozens of Android smartphones but these Pixel features still amaze me to date
Free Software Foundation at 40 (FSF40) Hackathon Starts in 1.5 Months [original]
It's possible that the FSF will manage to raise some money for these activities
Where Tux Machines 'Lives' [original]
We deem this scenery motivational and inspiring
Vicinae is basically Raycast for Linux, and it's (almost) everything I wanted
Linux, replicating its UI and many of its features
4 Linux kernel tweaks I made that actually improved performance
If you want something that offers stability, flexibility, and performance, you'll want to consider a Linux distribution
A Mac-like experience on Linux
In 2016, after being a Mac guy for 23 years, I took the plunge and made a full-time switch to Linux
40 Years of Freedom
let's travel back to the late 1970s and early 1980
Don't Use YouTube, Use inv.nadeko.net Instead (to Access YouTube Videos Without All the Nasty Parts of YouTube) [original]
Google does not want alternatives to exist
Agate (or AGate) is 5 This Year, It's Running Our Gemini Capsule [original]
The number of capsules that use Agate is unknown, but many capsules exist
FSF's Anniversary Party Will Hopefully be Uploaded to PeerTube [original]
so that people who missed the anniversary can "catch up"
IBM is Changing Fedora and Red Hat for the Worse [original]
The culture of the original Red Hat is going away
Tux Machines Loves Software Freedom [original]
If Software Freedom is the goal, then we must focus on how to get there
Raspberry Pi 500+ Launches as the Ultimate All-In-One PC Based on Raspberry Pi 5
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the Raspberry Pi 500+ as the next generation of their all-in-one Raspberry Pi desktop computer, built on top of the Raspberry Pi single-board computer.
I replaced WSL with a full Linux VM, and here’s why it’s actually better
It's pretty seamless with VMs
You can turn any sketchy PC into a private one with a single USB
Turn any computer into a secure system