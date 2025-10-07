Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More

Podcasts are one of the few examples of media distribution that is both meaningfully decentralized and widely used.

Podcasts are decentralized in a way that AT Protocol specifically aspires to be, where the user doesn't realize it's decentralized.

But podcasts go further in a way that I don't think we talk about enough. Podcasts are decentralized in a way that is not thought of at all by the user, but is implicitly understood through the language used to talk about them.