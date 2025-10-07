news
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Texas GNU/Linux Fest Special | LINUX Unplugged 635
Our cross-continent race to Texas GNU/Linux Fest culminates into fantastic meat, meetups, and more.
Late Night Linux – Episode 354
The most expensive Raspberry Pi ever might appeal to kids and a new OS version looks somewhat more modern, Hey Hi (AI) does something Félim can’t complain about, F-Droid might be doomed, ChromeOS is probably being replaced by Android, the UK government wants to implement a disastrous digital ID scheme, and more.
Destination Linux 438: Jill's Treasure Hunt, Surveillance Giant Google vs F-Droid, Samsung Ads on Refrigerators
00:02:58 Update on Michael & The Two-Week Hiatus
00:05:12 Community Feedback: UK Privacy Laws & Router Control
00:25:30 Is Surveillance Giant Google Killing F-Droid? Android's Open Source Dilemma
00:43:18 Jill’s Treasure Hunt: Unboxing Classic GNU/Linux Distros
00:45:50 Red Bait 5.0 Hurricane: The Shift from UNIX to FOSS
00:53:29 Corel GNU/Linux OS: Industry Graphics and the Wine Breakthrough
01:07:29 GNU/Linux Mandrake 7.0: The Distro That Detected Your Sound Card
01:15:06 Treasure Hunt Wrap Up
01:15:35 Samsung's Ad-Riddled ,800 Refrigerator
01:40:44 Over Time
01:41:44 Support the Show
01:43:35 Outro
01:44:36 Post Show
Linux User Space Episode 6:02: The Lizard and The Wyzyrd
1:32 Summaries Will Change the World (Wide Web)
22:54 The Last Version of YaST!
41:54 F-Droid Is Doomed!
1:01:32 Feedback: Ant
1:05:09 Feedback: @Tacoghost
1:08:12 Feedback: @RafaelFarreiraPimenta
1:11:09 Feedback: @Fractal_32
1:16:54 Next Time on GNU/Linux User Space...
1:20:25 Stinger
[Old] Roscoe Rubin-Rottenberg ☛ Wherever you get your Podcasts
Podcasts are one of the few examples of media distribution that is both meaningfully decentralized and widely used.
Podcasts are decentralized in a way that AT Protocol specifically aspires to be, where the user doesn't realize it's decentralized.
But podcasts go further in a way that I don't think we talk about enough. Podcasts are decentralized in a way that is not thought of at all by the user, but is implicitly understood through the language used to talk about them.