Games: LEGO The Incredibles, Unreal Redux, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ LEGO The Incredibles gets a small update to improve Steam Deck support
LEGO The Incredibles from TT Games / Warner Bros. recently had a small update to bring it up to an official Steam Deck Playable status.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Fan-made Unreal remake Unreal Redux shows off a fancy new trailer
With no release date yet, the fan-made remake of Unreal named Unreal Redux looks like it's really coming along nicely. Epic Games won't be doing their own remaster or remaking any time soon, so it's up to the community to show off what a classic Unreal the FPS actually is.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dino society is about to fall apart in the pre-apocalyptic action adventure GNAW
Dinosaurs were able to suppress their cannibalistic urges and build a society, where of course it all goes to hell in GNAW. An action platformer metroidvania that will release sometime in 2026, and it really does look impressive. You'll have to take a bite out of this one.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror - Reforged announced from Revolution Software
Revolution Software just revealed Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror - Reforged, a faithful reimagining of the the classic 1997 adventure game. This will follow up on their success with Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged that was released last year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Speed is the name of the game in the Source Engine powered Momentum Mod
Momentum Mod is an upcoming Source Engine game based on movement-oriented game modes from various games. Gotta go fast huh? It brings together popular movement-focused game modes from the likes of Counter-Strike, Team Fortress, Half-Life, and Quake 3 all under one fancy roof.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a GOG release with the original Crysis now in the GOG Preservation Program
GOG have once again expanded their store with the release of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, along with their promise of keeping the original Crysis working. Be sure to also check out the official GamingOnLinux Guide to get GOG games on Linux.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Merge dogs to make bigger dogs in the delightfully silly roguelike deckbuilder Dogpile
I love how delightfully silly Dogpile is as you drop various types of dogs into a vertical yard where they merge into bigger dogs. What a wonderfully cute idea this is.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Travel through time in the action-adventure Mai: Child of Ages - now with Linux support
Mai: Child of Ages from developer Chubby Pixel launched recently, and an update has added official Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Free Lives (Terra Nil, Broforce) released a demo for Side Effects that's Buckshot Roulette meets Big Pharma
Buckshot Roulette meets Big Pharma in the latest game from Free Lives, and it's as grim as you might expect it to be with that sort of description.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unity devs are scrambling to update their games due to a recent security issue
The Unity team recently revealed a security issue in their game engine, with lots of developers scrambling to update their games. Valve actually already implemented their own fix to help with it in a recent Steam Client update but a fix in games is still the best thing for developers to do.