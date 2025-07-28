Tux Machines

CM5 MINIMA Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi CM5 Features M.2 M-Key Slot

The CM5 MINIMA is a compact carrier board built for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, developed in collaboration with Seeed Studio and Pierluigi Colangeli. It integrates essential I/O and expansion features into a 61 by 61 millimeter layout designed for embedded projects, low-power computing, and space-constrained applications.

Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU

The Radxa AICore AX-M1 is an M.2 M Key AI acceleration module designed for edge computing systems that require high-throughput neural processing. Built around the Axera AX8850 system-on-chip, the module combines an octa-core Cortex-A55 processor with a 24 TOPS INT8-capable NPU and an 8K-capable video processing unit, delivering AI processing capabilities in a compact footprint.

MS-C926: Ultra-Slim Fanless Embedded System with Dual 2.5 GbE and M.2 Expansion

Shotcut 25.07 Video Editor Introduces Speech to Text Model Downloader

Coming two and a half months after Shotcut 25.05, the Shotcut 25.07 release introduces a new Speech to Text model downloader, a new System Fusion theme, a Whisper.cpp (GGML) model downloader to the Speech to Text dialog, and an Outline video filter that uses the input alpha channel–useful with rich text or assets with a transparent background.

Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC

AIBOX-3588S

Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC - LinuxLinks

This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux. This embedded fanless ARM-based computer sports an 8 core Rockchip RK3588S CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has an integrated ARM Mali-G10 MP4 quad-core GPU and a built-in AI accelerator NPU providing 6 TOPS of computing power. I’m using the Mini PC with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 32GB eMMC. This configuration is available on Firefly’s website for $299. This is not an affiliate link.

The AIBOX-3588S comes with Debian 12 (codename Bookworm). This mini PC is designed for AI including private AI model deployment, edge computing, data security, smart surveillance, and more. With regard to AI, you can deploy large-scale Transformer-based models and other large language models. There’s also support for RKNN model import/export together with support for various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch and Caffe. The machine also provides 8k video decoding/video encoding.

This Laptop Has a Raspberry Pi inside
Accessing the CM5 and the M.2 storage slot is straightforward—all you need to do is remove a few screws on the bottom panel
 
There Is Nothing Wrong With Trying New Things, But Please Don't Ever Consider Trying LLM Slop In Writing Articles [original]
As an editor of TuxMachines I am going to put Linuxiac on probation...
Wayland Will Never Be Ready For Every X11 User
After more than forty years, everyone knows that it’s time to retire the X Window System – X11 for short – on account of it being old and decrepit
Computers and the older generation
It is not because she is a "Luddite" that my mother passionately hates the "cashless society" that means she cannot park her car, or the inability to book a doctors appointment while standing right in front of the doctor…
7 Linux Apps I Install on Every New PC
Linux is all about customization, whether you need the most basic
Review: deepin 25.0.1
After a handful of days with deepin, I'm still not sure how to feel about this distribution
My Laptop Couldn't Upgrade to Windows 11, So I Switched to Linux
My laptop could not upgrade to Windows 11, so I decided to move to Linux
KDE Plasma 6.5 Adds Low Printer Ink Notifications
I don’t remember the last time I used a printer
KDE, GNOME, GNU/Linux, and BSD
Debian: RISC-V Support and DebConf 25
some Debian picks
FUD Attack Portraying Misconfigured Application and Social Engineering as "Linux" Issue (Leveraging "Panda")
Linux Budgie Desktop: A Perfect Blend of Aesthetics and Power
First off, it’s beautiful. No other Linux desktop can match the aesthetic of Budgie. What you’ll find with Budgie is a fairly typical layout (although with a bit more panache).
Android Leftovers
Samsung might stop debuting Android updates with Galaxy S phones for good
How Does OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' Stack Against Fedora? My Thoughts
I took OpenMandriva Lx 'Rock' for a spin this week and compared it to Fedora
My favorite Linux graphic desktop environment will soon prod you if your printer ink is low
In my bid to find a new home for my older PC after Windows 10 loses support, I've been dipping a toe into several different Linux distros
Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time
Here's why no one can shut up about Linux gaming
I know it can get annoying hearing about Linux gaming day after day
5 Best Linux Distros with Native NVIDIA GPU Support
Are you avoiding Linux because you've heard NVIDIA support is a nightmare
Three Years [original]
Running a site is harder now than it was one or two decades ago
GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days
There is no calendaring app that I love more than GNOME Calendar
SparkyLinux & MidoriVPN & Astian Cloud
We are pleased to announce that SparkyLinux and Astian Inc
5 Open Source Apps You Can use for Seamless File Transfer Between Linux and Android
Want to share selected files between your Android smartphone and Linux computer
Radxa Launches M.2 AI Accelerator with Axera AX8850 and 24 TOPS NPU
It is supported on Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, and CentOS, and has a typical power draw of less than 8 W
Slackel 8.0 "Openbox"
This release is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit systems
This Week in Plasma: Printer Ink Level Monitoring
Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
Games: Super Meat Boy 3D, Steam Changes, and Proton Experimental
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Upgrading or Moving From Vista 10 to GNU/Linux
Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"
Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time
DragonFly 6.4.2 released
6.4.1 brings a number of bug fixes and driver additions. 6.4.2 adds fixes for the installer, ipv6, and for userland programs that create many subprocesses.
'Wayback' Keeps Old Linux Desktop Environments Alive on Wayland
The desktop Linux ecosystem has been slowly migrating from X11 to Wayland
Android's Linux Terminal Is Getting a New Feature
The addition of a Linux terminal to Android was long overdue
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The mid-2025 report mentions several specific areas where the operating system's tech is receiving upgrades
Why I'm Hopping Linux Distros to openSUSE This Weekend
In my never-ending quest to find the perfect Linux distribution
FreeBSD 15 installer to offer minimal KDE desktop
The FreeBSD Laptop project continues – and plans to offer a very visible change
Mirroring Protesilaos' videos to Internet Archive
I enjoy reading and watching the writings and videos that Protesilaos publishes on his website
Understanding ODF File Types: .odt, .ods, .odp, and Beyond
It’s the default file format for LibreOffice Writer
Microsoft, anybody home?
You know what: Microsoft became miserably incompetent in IT
Thunderbird 141 Arrives with Archive Button, OpenPGP Expiry Warnings
Mozilla Thunderbird 141 open-source email client is out now with a new Archive button
