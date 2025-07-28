news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 28, 2025



Quoting: Benchmarking the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Embedded Fanless PC - LinuxLinks —

This is a multi-part blog looking at the Firefly AIBOX-3588S Mini PC running Linux. This embedded fanless ARM-based computer sports an 8 core Rockchip RK3588S CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It has an integrated ARM Mali-G10 MP4 quad-core GPU and a built-in AI accelerator NPU providing 6 TOPS of computing power. I’m using the Mini PC with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 32GB eMMC. This configuration is available on Firefly’s website for $299. This is not an affiliate link.

The AIBOX-3588S comes with Debian 12 (codename Bookworm). This mini PC is designed for AI including private AI model deployment, edge computing, data security, smart surveillance, and more. With regard to AI, you can deploy large-scale Transformer-based models and other large language models. There’s also support for RKNN model import/export together with support for various deep learning frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch and Caffe. The machine also provides 8k video decoding/video encoding.