news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: Even if you have 16GB of RAM, this one "compressed swap" trick makes Linux significantly smoother —

Regardless of how much RAM you have, if you don't take care and do proper management of your resources, you might still find the occasional memory hog that bogs down your entire system.

RAM swapping is a common tool your OS uses to free up RAM in occasions, but if done unproperly, it can do more harm than good. If you're on Linux, there's two ways to do this: ZSWAP and ZRAM. Let's explore both.