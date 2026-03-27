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Tux Machines' Position on "Age Verification" in GNU/Linux
My wife and I have added about 30 articles/links about so-called "Age Verification" laws (it's a misnomer, the real purpose has little to do with age) and what they mean to GNU/Linux users. We also discussed this internally (or more publicly in IRC) with the community.
The common consensus seems to be that it's not an exaggerated (hype) issue. It's a real issue and not an entirely new one. The newer aspects are laws or bills, notably in the US and Brazil (US laws tend to spread elsewhere over time, especially across the Atlantic).
We commend distros that take a strong stand/ce and issue statements against this Trojan horse. It's not about protecting children.
Some of the people who cheer for this if not implement this while they gleefully dismiss critics (calling them "sensationalism" or "nazis") are very immature and promote fake security. Remember who pays their salaries and where they live. They're basically like children themselves. █
Image source: Children Fairyland Vintage Art