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No Social Control Media? No Problem.
You'll become a happier person without it, not just more productive
We quit all Social Control Media several years ago and our reach/scope only grew. We wasted less time on "Social Control Network" "addiction" and more time curating actual news. We no longer had big overheads, we could just focus on posting here. Yesterday our server delivered over a million requests and despite being out of the home for over 5 hours we added nearly 40 new pages (Marius added some originals, as did I).
Social Control Media is just a waste of time. Don't bother. If you think you're dependent on it, then maybe you're just addicted. It's widely known and days ago a high-profile American court confirmed that Social Control Media is intentionally designed to be addictive. █
Image source: Chromolithographs of Paper Lanterns (ca. 1880)