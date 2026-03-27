Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of protecting people’s Internet access on Wednesday, 25 March.

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

Coming a year and four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Tor bridges are secret Tor relays that hide that you are connecting to Tor. If connecting to Tor is blocked from where you are, you can use a bridge as your first Tor relay to circumvent this censorship.

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Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 27, 2026



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Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

This release also improves Rhythmbox imports, fixes crackling in QuickEffect, fixes scratching with keylock enabled, improves the performance when restoring large track selections, fixes the broken ‘not’ operator in the search function, and improves history playlists to allow track file export.

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