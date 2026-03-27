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Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects
Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.
This release also improves Rhythmbox imports, fixes crackling in QuickEffect, fixes scratching with keylock enabled, improves the performance when restoring large track selections, fixes the broken ‘not’ operator in the search function, and improves history playlists to allow track file export.