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Programming Leftovers
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Ruby ☛ Ruby 3.2.11 Released
Ruby 3.2.11 has been released. This release includes an update to the zlib gem addressing CVE-2026-27820.
Please see the GitHub releases for further details.
This is the final release of the Ruby 3.2 series. We will not provide any further updates, including security fixes, for the Ruby 3.2 series.
We recommend upgrading to Ruby 3.4 or 4.0.
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Neowin ☛ JetBrains releases WebStorm 2026.1 with TypeScript 6 support and Wayland by default on Linux
JetBrains' popular web development IDE, WebStorm, has received its 2026.1 update, bringing several improvements, including support for TypeScript 6, Svelte, and more.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 644
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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Sebastian Wick ☛ Sebastian Wick: Three Little Rust Crates
They might seem like rather arbitrary, unconnected things – but there is a connection!
systemd socket activation passes file descriptors and a bit of metadata as environment variables to the activated process. If the activated process exec’s another program, the file descriptors get passed along because they are not
CLOEXEC. If that process then picks them up, things could go very wrong. So, the activated process is supposed to mark the file descriptors
CLOEXEC, and unset the socket activation environment variables. If a process doesn’t do this for whatever reason however, the same problems can arise. So there is another mechanism to help prevent it: another bit of metadata contains the PID of the target. Processes can check it against their own PID to figure out if they were the target of the activation, without having to depend on all other processes doing the right thing.
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.94.1
The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.94.1. Rust is a
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via rustup, getting Rust 1.94.1 is as easy as: [...]
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