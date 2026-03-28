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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: ODF is the future, OOXML is the past - TDF Community Blog —

Open Document Format was conceived from the outset to be an open standard. It was designed and developed by the community under the auspices of OASIS, and subsequently ratified by ISO, to be implemented by anyone, on any platform, without royalties, without hidden dependencies and without the permission of any single company.

These are not trivial technical details, but a statement of political and economic strategy embedded within the format itself.

ODF is based on a clean XML schema, easy to read even by non-technical users and reusable. Colour naming follows standard web conventions, and its architecture reuses components from widely adopted open standards. The format was designed to work within an open and transparent infrastructure, not against it.