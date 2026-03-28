news
ODF is the future, OOXML is the past
Quoting: ODF is the future, OOXML is the past - TDF Community Blog —
Open Document Format was conceived from the outset to be an open standard. It was designed and developed by the community under the auspices of OASIS, and subsequently ratified by ISO, to be implemented by anyone, on any platform, without royalties, without hidden dependencies and without the permission of any single company.
These are not trivial technical details, but a statement of political and economic strategy embedded within the format itself.
ODF is based on a clean XML schema, easy to read even by non-technical users and reusable. Colour naming follows standard web conventions, and its architecture reuses components from widely adopted open standards. The format was designed to work within an open and transparent infrastructure, not against it.
Also:
-
ODF: Open by Design, Not by Marketing - FOSS Force
Whenever a user, a government, a school or a business chooses the format in which to store and exchange its digital documents, it is not merely making a technical decision, but is placing a bet on the kind of digital infrastructure on which it will depend in the future.
In this sense, ODF and OOXML are not two equivalent options on the same shelf, but two radically different solutions: one geared towards a future of openness, interoperability and digital sovereignty, and the other towards a past of defending a vendor’s dominant market position through user lock-in.