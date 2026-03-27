news
Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software/Payware and Rust (Experimental Code Instead of Stable Code, in the Name of "Security")
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s Security Center app adds Ubuntu Pro settings
Enabling Ubuntu Pro on Ubuntu is getting easier, with the latest update to the distro’s desktop Security Center app adding a dedicated panel. Currently, you can enrol and manage Ubuntu Pro for long-term support (LTS) versions of Ubuntu via the Software & Updates tool or the command-line. As Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will not include the Software & Updates utility by default (it’s still in the archives, for those who want it), a new graphical way to configure Ubuntu Pro enablement is needed.
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Trifecta Tech Foundation ☛ Ubuntu to adopt ntpd-rs as the default time synchronization client and server
We're thrilled to announce that in upcoming releases, Ubuntu will be adopting ntpd-rs as the default time synchronization client and server.