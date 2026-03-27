news
Linux and so-called 'Linux' Foundation Leftovers
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The Register UK ☛ AI bug reports went from junk to legit overnight, says Linux kernel czar [Ed: There is no such thing as "Linux kernel czar" and slop is not intelligence, it's time-wasting noise]
Interview I was at a press luncheon at KubeCon Europe this week when, to my surprise, who should sit down next to me but long-term Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman. Greg, who lives in the Netherlands these days, was there to briefly comment on AI, Linux, and security. We spoke about how, over the last month, AI-driven activity around Linux security and code review has "really jumped" in a way no one in the open source world saw coming.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Backing up isn’t enough: A modern guide to ZFS on Linux
By using Linux, you're opening yourself up to a variety of different filesystems, each of them good at their very own thing. One of them is ZFS—and it's a dream for long-term data storage.
Here's what ZFS is all about—and why I'd love it if it were simpler to use.
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Events
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Petter Reinholdtsen: The 2026 LinuxCNC Norwegian Developer Gathering
The LinuxCNC project continues to thrive. I believe this great software system for numerical control of machines such as milling machines, lathes, plasma cutters, routers, cutting machines, robots, and hexapods would benefit even more from in-person developer gatherings. Therefore, we plan to organise another gathering this summer as well.
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Openwashing
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Fivetran donates SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation
Fivetran is transferring SQLMesh, its open-source data transformation framework, to the Linux Foundation. The project will be managed through an open community model, with six founding members supporting its development. SQLMesh was acquired in 2025 through the acquisition of Tobiko Data and helps data teams manage complex SQL transformations.
Benzinga, CloudKitchens, Harness, Infinite Lambda, Jump AI, and Minerva are joining the project. SQLMesh enables data teams to define, test, and deploy SQL-based transformations, with built-in reliability and automation. The framework is designed for organizations that manage complex analytics and AI workloads and want more control over how data transformations are developed and deployed.
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Graphics Stack
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Collabora ☛ How Monado became the foundation for OpenXR runtimes
Google's AndroidXR. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Spaces. NVIDIA CloudXR. What do they have in common? Monado, the Open Source, cross-platform OpenXR runtime Collabora launched as an alternative to proprietary XR stacks.
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Open Source For U ☛ AMD Takes On CUDA With Open Source AI Linux Push
Advanced Micro Devices and CIQ have launched an open-source, AMD-optimised Rocky Linux distribution designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, signalling a strategic push to challenge proprietary ecosystems.
The distribution is open source, available at no cost, and built for enterprise-grade deployment. It is aimed at simplifying deployment and management for organisations standardising on AMD-based infrastructure, offering a production-ready operating system aligned with real-world data centre needs.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD announced the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor | GamingOnLinux
AMD just formally revealed the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition processor, the first ever to come with dual AMD 3D V-Cache technology. Sounds like a pretty exciting processor, and might finally get a few more people to upgrade from older systems.
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