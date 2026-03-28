Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

Canonical expects you to operate all of your Ubuntu server networking through Canonical Netplan. In reality, Netplan will render things down to a systemd-networkd configuration, which has some important effects and creates some limitations. Part of that rendered networkd configuration is your DNS resolution settings, and the natural effect of this is that they have to be associated with some interface, because that's the resolved model of the world. This means that Netplan specifically attaches DNS server information to a specific network interfaces in your Netplan configuration. This means that you must find the specific device name and then modify settings within it, and those settings are intermingled (in the same file) with settings you can't touch.