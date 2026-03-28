news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Distro Watch ☛ Development Release: Edubuntu 26.04 Beta
The Edubuntu team, along with other members of the Ubuntu official editions, published a development snapshot for the projects' upcoming 26.04 release. The new beta previews technologies which will appear in the upcoming long-term support (LTS) release. The Edubuntu release announcement shares highlights for the community edition: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ Canonical's Netplan is hard to deal with in automation
Canonical expects you to operate all of your Ubuntu server networking through Canonical Netplan. In reality, Netplan will render things down to a systemd-networkd configuration, which has some important effects and creates some limitations. Part of that rendered networkd configuration is your DNS resolution settings, and the natural effect of this is that they have to be associated with some interface, because that's the resolved model of the world. This means that Netplan specifically attaches DNS server information to a specific network interfaces in your Netplan configuration. This means that you must find the specific device name and then modify settings within it, and those settings are intermingled (in the same file) with settings you can't touch.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Modern Linux identity management: from local auth to the cloud with Ubuntu
At Canonical, we have developed a comprehensive framework to make identity management across Ubuntu server and desktop deployments more secure, bridging the gap between Active Directory legacy environments and modern cloud identity providers.
-
Canonical ☛ The “scanner report has to be green” trap
Stability, backports, and hidden risks of the bleeding edge In the modern DevSecOps world, CISOs are constantly looking for signals in the noise, and the outputs of security scanners often carry a lot of weight.
-
Make Use Of ☛ I stopped using Snap — Flatpak just works better
Ubuntu was one of the first Linux distros I tried and liked, so I naturally chose Snap, its "native" universal package. It was only recently, when I tried Flatpak, that I realized some of the tiny issues I always considered system problems were triggered by Snap's sandboxing. Now I've used Flatpak enough to know it's generally a better option.