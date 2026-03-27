news
HaikuOS and Openwashing at Google
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Operating Systems
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Liam Proven ☛ How is Haiku different from GNU/Linux or BSDs?
I am risking the one full-time paid developer of Haiku popping up here and shouting at me, because he's done that a few times before and even written to my editor-in-chief to complain. Sadly for him, my former EIC was a hardcore techie -- it's how I met him, long before either of us worked there -- and he was on my side.
https://www.theregister.com/2023/01/11/haiku_beta_4/
Unix is a 1960s design for minicomputers. Minicomputers are text-only standalone multiuser computers. That is why things like handling serial lines (/dev/tty -- short for TeleTYpe) are buried deep in the core of Unix, but networking and graphics aren't.
There is an absolute tonne of legacy baggage like this in Unix. All Unixes, including GNU/Linux kernel 7.0. We do not use minicomputers any more; nobody even makes them. We don't have multiuser computers any more. In fact, we have multi computers per user. Modern servers are just PCs with lots of connections from other computers not from people.
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Openwashing
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Chromium
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Google ☛ Android Sets New Record for Mobile Web Performance
A core part of the Android experience is the web. Whether you are browsing in Chrome or using one of the >90% of Android apps that utilize WebView, the speed of the web defines the speed of your phone. Today, we are proud to celebrate a major milestone: Android is now the fastest mobile platform for web browsing.
Through deep vertical integration across hardware, the Android OS, and the Chrome engine, the latest flagship Android devices are setting new performance records, outperforming all other mobile competitors in the key web performance benchmarks Speedometer and LoadLine and providing a level of responsiveness previously unseen on mobile.
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