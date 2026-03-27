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Applications and HowTos
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Applications
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Unicorn Media ☛ Master Key for Linux’s Different Take on Password Management
A deterministic password manager that generates, rather than stores, your logins — and makes versioning old passwords surprisingly handy.
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Instructionals/Technical
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Plex Error: Unable to set up server: std::exception (N2DB9ExceptionE)
My Plex server crashed with the Error: Unable to set up server: std::exception (N2DB9ExceptionE) on Unraid. After manual SQLite repair failed, a scheduled backup restored it in minutes. Here's the full process and why you should have backups enabled right now.
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TuMFatig ☛ Stop Logitech from waking up Slackware Linux
Because of recent elbow issues, I purchased a Logitech Lift, so-called vertical ergonomic mouse . Not sure if it will solve my elbow issues but I’m sure it brought issue to my laptop suspend process.
Since I replaced my Logitech M590 with a Logitech Lift, the ThinkPad laptop resumes about 2 seconds after I told it to suspend. No matter if I don’t touch the keyboard or the mouse, no matter if I turn the Lift off before issuing the sleep command, no matter if I turn the monitor off before going to sleep - the Logitech dongle is plugged into the monitor USB Hub that is connected to the Thunderbolt port of the laptop.
After a few checks on the hardware, I noticed that the M590 uses a Logitech Unifying receiver (identified with a black star on a red square icon). The Lift uses a Logi Bolt USB receiver (identified with a black thunder flash on yellowish hexagon). Those receivers are probably different because I could never have the Lift connect to the Unifying receiver. And that’s probably why the behaviour is different with both.
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Colin Walker ☛ Mar 26, 2026
This is exactly the kind of minutiae I love and get lost in.
I recently added CSS to fade, blur, resize, and tilt elements as they scroll on/off the screen, which gives me a similar sense of pleasure.
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