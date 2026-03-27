Applications and HowTos

Because of recent elbow issues, I purchased a Logitech Lift, so-called vertical ergonomic mouse . Not sure if it will solve my elbow issues but I’m sure it brought issue to my laptop suspend process.

Since I replaced my Logitech M590 with a Logitech Lift, the ThinkPad laptop resumes about 2 seconds after I told it to suspend. No matter if I don’t touch the keyboard or the mouse, no matter if I turn the Lift off before issuing the sleep command, no matter if I turn the monitor off before going to sleep - the Logitech dongle is plugged into the monitor USB Hub that is connected to the Thunderbolt port of the laptop.

After a few checks on the hardware, I noticed that the M590 uses a Logitech Unifying receiver (identified with a black star on a red square icon). The Lift uses a Logi Bolt USB receiver (identified with a black thunder flash on yellowish hexagon). Those receivers are probably different because I could never have the Lift connect to the Unifying receiver. And that’s probably why the behaviour is different with both.