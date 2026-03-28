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Games: Visual Game Script Editor, Alien Deathstorm, and More
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Misty De Méo ☛ Forget Spreadsheets, I Wrote My Own Visual Game Script Editor
I decided to write a GUI app rather than a web app, for no particular reason other than because I happen to like desktop apps, and ended up using Tk as the windowing toolkit so it would be easy to run it on other platforms if someone needs to run it on something other than macOS. Although I briefly considered using a compiled language1 I ended up deciding on Python. This was partly because Python happens to have very good bindings for Tk, and partly because I’ve passed my CSVs through Python-based tooling already so I knew that the CSVs I’d output would result in minimal formatting/git repo churn. I’ve looked at Tk apps a few times but I’ve never written one of my own, so I was pleasantly surprised how easy it was to work with. I spent a few hours on this project over the course of a few days, and quite honestly most of that time was just spent picking up the basics of Tk.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Planetary Annihilation: TITANS gets revived as the devs ask for Linux help and feedback | GamingOnLinux
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS has returned with a new community team working on updates, and they need Linux user help to get it fixed up.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Rebellion revealed first-person action horror Alien Deathstorm | GamingOnLinux
It's not quite the classic real Alien series but I'll take it. Rebellion just revealed the off-world first-person action horror Alien Deathstorm.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Hytale update 4 is another absolute whopper with over 500 new blocks | GamingOnLinux
Hytale has a big update 4 now available, and it's ridiculously big with absolutely loads of new content available including over 500 new blocks. They've been busy that's for sure, with this being the largest content drop since the initial Early Access release - and the patch notes are as long as you would expect from such a massive update.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ STALKER 2: Cost of Hope expansion announced for Summer 2026 | GamingOnLinux
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope is the first major expansion revealed for Heart of Chornobyl and it's set to arrive this Summer. A massive non-linear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay, one you'll be able to tackle as you see fit. Much like the base game, with plenty of open world to explore.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Grounded 2 gets Steam Deck Verified with the latest updates | GamingOnLinux
The single-player or co-op survival adventure where you've been shrunk, Grounded 2 has been Steam Deck Verified thanks to all the recent updates to it. It's currently in Early Access so it's not finished, and they just released a major upgrade for the game recently too.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Story-driven action RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn gets a new trailer and release window | GamingOnLinux
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a story-driven action RPG set in The Expanse universe with focus on companions, player choices, and dynamic third-person combat.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Serious Sam: Shatterverse announced as a new co-op roguelite FPS | GamingOnLinux
Serious Sam: Shatterverse is a new entry into the classic shooter franchise and this one is rather different to all the rest with the focus on co-op madness. Coming from the developer behind Dead By Daylight, who are bringing roguelite twist to the run and gun shooter.