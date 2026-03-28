Games: Visual Game Script Editor, Alien Deathstorm, and More

I decided to write a GUI app rather than a web app, for no particular reason other than because I happen to like desktop apps, and ended up using Tk as the windowing toolkit so it would be easy to run it on other platforms if someone needs to run it on something other than macOS. Although I briefly considered using a compiled language1 I ended up deciding on Python. This was partly because Python happens to have very good bindings for Tk, and partly because I’ve passed my CSVs through Python-based tooling already so I knew that the CSVs I’d output would result in minimal formatting/git repo churn. I’ve looked at Tk apps a few times but I’ve never written one of my own, so I was pleasantly surprised how easy it was to work with. I spent a few hours on this project over the course of a few days, and quite honestly most of that time was just spent picking up the basics of Tk.