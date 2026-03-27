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Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers
Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.
If you don’t like the new card-based view, you can always re-enable the old compact result view by clicking the button to the left of the search bar in the Full Text Search window. In addition, Calibre 9.6 adds a new “word-prefix” completion mode that shows matches that have any word starting with the typed-in letters.