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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: Linux 6.12.79 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.79 kernel.

Only users that could not build the 6.12.78 release on the LoongArch platform need to upgrade, this fixes a regression that was introduced in the last release accidentally.

The updated 6.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h