news
Linux 6.12.79
Quoting: Linux 6.12.79 —
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.79 kernel.
Only users that could not build the 6.12.78 release on the LoongArch platform need to upgrade, this fixes a regression that was introduced in the last release accidentally.
The updated 6.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h
Also:
-
Stable kernel update to fix regression on LoongArch platform
Greg Kroah-Hartman has announced the release of the 6.12.79 stable kernel. This release only reverts a patch that caused a regression on the LoongArch platform; users who could not build 6.12.78 on LoongArch need to upgrade.