news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Chromium
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XDA ☛ Opera GX on Linux gets a lot right, but there's one flaw gamers can't overlook
A little while ago, Opera GX was released for Linux. From what I could see, the reception was very mixed; in one camp, you had the people who really wanted to use Opera GX on Linux, and were obviously elated to see it arrive on their favorite OS. In the other camp were people who didn't use or care for Opera GX, who had some scathing things to say about it.
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla and Mila announce strategic research partnership to advance open source and sovereign Hey Hi (AI) capabilities [Ed: Mozilla promoting slop again]
The future of Hey Hi (AI) should belong to all of humanity, well beyond a handful of countries or companies. For that to happen, Hey Hi (AI) needs to be open, trusted, and built in ways that give people, institutions, and nations real choices.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0 Release Candidate 2
The second Release Candidate (“RC2”) for WordPress 7.0 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it’s recommended that you evaluate RC2 on a test server and site. Reaching this phase […]
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ remotecontrol @ Savannah: GE SmartHQ™ Management
https://www.smart ... com/lp/management This offering sure looks like GNU remotecontrol. Perhaps it is our code.
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