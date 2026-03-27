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Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Server Guide: New Features, Install & Upgrade
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is out, and for server and VPS users it’s one of the more significant LTS releases in recent memory. Between the kernel jump, new security features, and 15 years of potential support, there’s a lot to consider — whether you’re planning a fresh deployment or upgrading an existing server.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install Go (Golang) on Ubuntu 26.04
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It's FOSS ☛ Troubleshooting "AppImages require FUSE to run" on Linux
AppImage complained of missing libfuse.so.2 even though fuse2 and fuse3 both were installed. Here's what I did to fix the issue.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Zeek Network Security Monitor on Debian 13
Network threats do not announce themselves. They hide inside legitimate traffic, move laterally across subnets, and leave traces that only deep protocol analysis can catch. If you want real visibility into what is crossing your network, Zeek Network Security Monitor is one of the most powerful open-source tools available for the job.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLmap on Linux Mint 22
SQL injection remains one of the most dangerous and widely exploited vulnerabilities in web applications. If you are a penetration tester, security researcher, or sysadmin who wants to test web applications for this type of flaw, learning how to install SQLmap on Linux Mint 22 is a practical, high-value skill.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Vuze on Linux Mint 22
If you want a powerful, feature-rich torrent client on your GNU/Linux desktop, Vuze is one of the best options available. Learning how to install Vuze on Linux Mint 22 takes only a few minutes, and this guide walks you through three proven methods so you can pick the one that fits your setup best.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Fedora 43
Protecting your online privacy has become increasingly critical in today’s digital landscape. Tor Browser stands as one of the most effective tools for anonymous web browsing, routing your internet traffic through multiple encrypted layers to shield your identity and activity from surveillance.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Deluge on Debian 13
If you manage a GNU/Linux server or desktop and need a reliable BitTorrent client, Deluge is one of the best tools available today. It is lightweight, fully open-source, and built around a daemon/client architecture that gives you serious flexibility for both local and remote torrent management.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FastPanel on Debian 13
Managing a GNU/Linux web server without a control panel is a real time sink. You end up writing Nginx configs by hand, setting up mail servers from scratch, and fighting with SSL certificates every time something breaks.
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AboutChromebooks ☛ How To Create File In Linux OS
Linux gives you several ways to create files directly from the terminal — no GUI required. The right command depends on whether you need an empty file, one with content, or something you can start editing immediately. If you’re just getting familiar with how Linux handles files and directories, it helps to first understand the basic Linux terminal commands before running any of these.
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LinuxInsider ☛ Lock Down Your Linux Laptop on Public Wi-Fi
Public Wi-Fi offers convenience, but it also exposes Linux devices to risks like traffic monitoring, spoofed networks, and unauthorized access. Whether you’re a seasoned digital nomad or just connecting on the go, public hotspots make it easy to get online — and just as easy for attackers to intercept data or impersonate trusted networks.
Cybercriminals routinely monitor public Wi-Fi networks to steal sensitive information. Others set up ‘evil twin’ networks designed to impersonate legitimate hotspots.
This guide walks through practical steps to secure Linux on public Wi-Fi, from disabling exposed services to hardening network and browser settings.