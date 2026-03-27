news
Security Leftovers
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ OpenSSF Newsletter – March 2026
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (awstats, firefox-esr, and nss), Fedora (chromium, dotnet10.0, dotnet8.0, dotnet9.0, freerdp, and wireshark), Mageia (graphicsmagick and xen), Oracle (mysql:8.4 and nginx), Red Hat (podman), Slackware (bind and tigervnc), SUSE (azure-storage-azcopy, firefox-esr, giflib, glances-common, govulncheck-vulndb, grafana, kernel, libpng16, libsoup, mumble, net-snmp, perl-Crypt-URandom, pgvector-devel, pnpm, postgresql17, Prometheus, protobuf, python-cbor2, python-Jinja2, python-simpleeval, python311-dynaconf, python311-pydicom, python313-PyMuPDF, salt, snpguest, systemd, and vim), and Ubuntu (bind9, linux-azure, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.17, linux-azure-6.8, and mbedtls).
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Security Week ☛ Hightower Holding Data Breach Impacts 130,000
The holdings company says hackers stole names, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers from its environment.
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Security Week ☛ Chinese Hackers Caught Deep Within Telecom Backbone Infrastructure
The state-sponsored threat actor deployed kernel implants and passive backdoors enabling long-term, high-level espionage.
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Security Week ☛ BIND Updates Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Specially crafted domains could be used to cause out-of-memory conditions, leading to memory leaks in the BIND resolvers.
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Multiple Vulnerabilities in IOS Software
The high- and medium-severity flaws could lead to denial-of-service, secure boot bypass, information disclosure, and privilege escalation.
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Futurism ☛ OpenClaw Bots Are a Security Disaster
"I wasn’t expecting that things would break so fast."
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Scoop News Group ☛ Former NSA chiefs worry American offensive edge in cybersecurity is slipping
A systemic numbness to cyberattacks has exposed the U.S. economy and its institutions to ever-widening threats. Retired four-star military officials worry the worst day in cyber is yet to come.
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SANS ☛ TeamPCP Supply Chain Campaign: Update 001 - Checkmarx Scope Wider Than Reported, CISA KEV Entry, and Detection Tools Available, (Thu, Mar 26th)
This is the first update to the TeamPCP supply chain campaign threat intelligence report, "When the Security Scanner Became the Weapon" (v3.0, March 25, 2026). That report covers the full campaign from the February 28 initial access through the March 24 LiteLLM PyPI compromise.