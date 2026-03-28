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Samsung and Linux UI
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Android Authority ☛ Samsung phones get major Linux Terminal upgrades thanks to One UI 8.5
Google brought Linux Terminal support to Android 16 last year, allowing people to run a Linux distribution on some phones and tablets. Exynos-powered Galaxy devices support this feature, and it turns out One UI 8.5 has some welcome upgrades.
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Linux Terminal Finally Gets Some Love with One UI 8.5
Android’s Linux Terminal feature was introduced by Google last year with Android 16. It allows people to run a full Linux system inside a virtual machine on their devices, powered by Android’s Virtualization Framework (AVF) introduced with Android 13. We saw last year that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 was the only Samsung device that supported this feature. Now, Samsung is preparing with One UI 8.5 and Android 16 QPR2 update to bring some new improvements.
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Android Headlines ☛ Samsung’s One UI 8.5 Update Supercharges the Built-in Linux Terminal
A new leak reveals Samsung will soon deliver new upgrades to the Linux terminal with its upcoming One UI 8.5. The upgrades include graphical app support, expanded storage access, and usability upgrades.
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SamMobile ☛ One UI 8.5 brings major Linux Terminal upgrades to Galaxy devices
It emerged last year that Samsung's flagships may enable users to run the full version of Linux Terminal. Google had already enabled this functionality on Pixel devices and since it was baked into Android, there was a solid chance it would come to Galaxy devices as well.
It most certainly did, and the recent updates that Google has made to the Terminal experience are also included in One UI 8.5.
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Samsung One UI 8.5 unlocks ‘desktop-like’ power with Linux GUI apps
Samsung One UI 8.5 is moving to an Android 16 QPR2 base, and that shift quietly changes what the built-in Linux Terminal can do. What used to feel like a limited shell environment is starting to resemble a stripped-down desktop layer.