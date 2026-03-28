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KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed
Last month, when KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released, we reported that the distribution had dropped its KDE/Plasma desktop environment, after more than 12 years using it as the default, in favor of a Niri/Noctalia setup to avoid any use the systemd init system and move to Dinit instead.
Now, the KaOS Linux 2026.03 release is here to strip more systemd-related components from the distribution in an attempt to become a systemd-free distro. As such, the devs removed the systemd-boot bootloader component, along with mkinitcpio, which was replaced with Dracut for initramfs creation.