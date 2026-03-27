news
Fedora, Red Hat, and Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ My new toy: Openwebui First Steps
Once I got hardware-accelerated Hey Hi (AI) working under GNU/Linux on my AI mini workstation from HP, my next goal was to make it easier to use. From this blog, you can read about my initial experiments with Open WebUI on Fedora Linux..
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LWN ☛ The forge is our new home (Fedora Community Blog)
Tomáš Hrčka has announced that the Forgejo-based Fedora Forge is now a fully operational collaborative-development platform; it is ready for use by the larger Fedora community, which means the homegrown Pagure platform's days are numbered:
While pagure.io has been a vital part of our community for many years, the time has come to retire our homegrown forge and transition to this powerful new tool.
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Red Hat ☛ Scale LLM fine-tuning with Training Hub and OpenShift AI [Ed: OpenShift sold for slop]
Data science teams have become increasingly comfortable fine-tuning large language models (LLMs) on their workstation or a single GPU box. Libraries like
training_hubmake it easy to run supervised fine-tuning (SFT), orthogonal subspace fine-tuning (OSFT), or LoRA-style fine-tuning with a few lines of Python.
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Red Hat Official ☛ AI security: Defending against prompt injection and unsafe actions
In previous articles, we framed Hey Hi (AI) security as protecting confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the whole Hey Hi (AI) system, not just the model.
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Red Hat ☛ Integrate Claude Code with Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server on OpenShift [Ed: IBM promoting slop]
Agentic coding tools help developers build software efficiently. Claude Code, Anthropic's terminal-based coding agent, improves productivity by letting you interact with your codebase through natural language—directly from the console.
One advantage of Claude Code is its flexibility. Rather than being locked to Anthropic's cloud models, you can connect it to any backend that uses the Anthropic Messages API.
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Red Hat ☛ Reproducible builds in Project Hummingbird
When you pull an OCI image from the registry, you implicitly trust that it contains what its builder claims it does. They may even provide an SBOM for this image, but the SBOM itself must also be trusted. Nothing prevents a builder from reporting an innocuous SBOM, while injecting malware into the image.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Modernize virtual machines on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud with Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization
We recently announced that Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization is now available on OpenShift Dedicated on Surveillance Giant Google Cloud allowing customers the ability to migrate and modernize their VMs to Surveillance Giant Google Cloud.
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Red Hat Official ☛ AIOps and MLOps made simple: Automating Vertex Hey Hi (AI) with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform
In the era of gen Hey Hi (AI) and rapid machine learning (ML) adoption, enterprise Hey Hi (AI) is no longer just a research experiment—it’s a core business driver. But as organizations rush to operationalize their Hey Hi (AI) initiatives, they’re hitting a significant roadblock: deployment and management at scale.To help bridge the gap between Hey Hi (AI) innovation and IT operations, Red Bait Ansible Certified Content Collection for Surveillance Giant Google Cloud provides native support for Surveillance Giant Google Cloud’s Vertex Hey Hi (AI) platform. r
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Red Hat finds cloud security incidents hit 97% of firms [Ed: Marketing disguised as studies]
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Help Net Security ☛ Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 ships with confidential computing support, XFS live repair - Help Net Security
Many enterprise Linux deployments rely on hardware-level memory isolation to protect sensitive workloads from co-tenants and compromised hypervisors. Oracle’s Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2 (UEK 8.2) extends that capability on Oracle Linux with support for Intel Trust Domain Extensions, along with a set of file system and memory management changes intended to reduce downtime and improve diagnostic visibility.