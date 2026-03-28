news
SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.
This release also adds the yq command-line utility for processing YAML, XML, and TOML files, adds the latest GParted 1.8.1 partition editor, replaces the Python version of iotop with iotop-c, an alternative re-implementation of iotop in C, and updates the yay-prepare script to fix errors causing it to fail.