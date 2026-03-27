news
Operating System Leftovers
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BSD
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The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 656: Honey, I shrunk the PDP
Designing OpenZFS Storage for Independence, The day Telnet died, PiDP 11/70, OpenBSD on SGI and more...
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ SUSE Rancher Prime Throws a Lasso Around VM and Container Management
SUSE unveils "Liz," a context-aware Hey Hi (AI) agent for Rancher Prime, and unified VM/Container management at KubeCon Europe 2026. Discover how SUSE is redefining AI-native operations with NVIDIA MIG support, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, and Virtual Cluster multi-tenancy.
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