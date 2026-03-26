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Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50
Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.
Since GNOME 50 dropped support for X11, the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release also goes Wayland-only, but you will still be able to run X11 applications through the XWayland compatibility layer, as well as other desktop X11 sessions, such as KDE Plasma on X11, Xfce, MATE, i3, and others.