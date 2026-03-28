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Security Leftovers
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Security Week ☛ Coruna iOS Exploit Kit Likely an Update to Operation Triangulation
Coruna contains the updated version of a kernel exploit used in Operation Triangulation three years ago.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds:1.4, gnutls, mysql:8.0, mysql:8.4, nginx, nginx:1.24, opencryptoki, python3, vim, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), Debian (firefox-esr, ruby-rack, and thunderbird), Fedora (fontforge, headscale, kryoptic, libopenmpt, pyOpenSSL, python-cryptography, rubygem-json, rust-asn1, rust-asn1_derive, rust-cryptoki, rust-cryptoki-sys, rust-wycheproof, vim, and vtk), Oracle (freerdp, golang, mysql:8.0, and ncurses), Red Hat (osbuild-composer), Slackware (libpng and tigervnc), SUSE (chromium, frr, kea, kernel, nghttp2, pgvector, python-deepdiff, python-pyasn1, python-tornado6, python-urllib3, python3, python310, ruby2.5, salt, sqlite3, systemd, tomcat, vim, and xen), and Ubuntu (libcryptx-perl).
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Security Week ☛ Pro-Iranian Hacking Group Claims Credit for Hack of FBI Director Kash Patel’s Personal Account
The group that it was making available for download emails and other documents from Patel’s account.
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New York Times ☛ Kash Patel’s Emails Circulate Online as Iran Takes Responsibility for Release
What appeared to be personal emails from before Mr. Patel’s time as director were posted on a website that identified itself as Iranian but seemed to be hosted in Russia.
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Security Week ☛ CISA Flags Critical PTC Vulnerability That Had German Police Mobilized
Police in Germany physically warned organizations about the critical PTC Windchill vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-4681.
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Security Week ☛ TP-Link Patches High-Severity Router Vulnerabilities
The security defects could be used to bypass authentication, execute arbitrary commands, and decrypt configuration files.
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Industry Dive ☛ Espionage campaign targets telecom with stealthy Linux-based backdoor
A China-nexus actor has been able to gain long-term access in a bid to gather intel on government agencies and critical infrastructure providers.
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Codenotary launches AgentX for Linux security automation
Codenotary has launched AgentX, an autonomous platform for managing and securing Linux infrastructure and code. The company said the system uses coordinated AI agents across cloud and on-premises environments.