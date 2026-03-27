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We Need Fewer Buildings, More Nature

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2026



The place above is less than a mile from where we live and it has long been abandoned like that. Since before COVID-19 it has not been too clear what would be built there. Many around us campaigned for that place to become a green area (like a park or small forest) and eventually a plan came/passed through to make many business buildings there... with some "token" trees in between them. Now this site from Manchester asserts it can become "Manchester’s new spy HQ" even though we already have one near the central library and opposite Town Hall (everyone knows it's GCHQ there, even if the doors say nothing to that effect).

How we wish they tried reforestation instead. There's a lack of green spaces and those that do exist aren't visited much by the locals (that's only good if you like solitude; but it lessens the incentive to keep these).

Forests are good for the mind, good for air quality, and good for biodiversity. They're a win-win.

The world is running out of green space/s. We need more animals; there's more than enough of us humans already. More and more construction requires mining/extraction, i.e. it destroys animals' habitat. Can't we just strive for simplicity? █

Image source: Alfredo Gotine in Mozambique Chimanimani National Park, preparing to release a rescued Temminck pangolin that has recovered from its injuries.