Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6

Tor bridges are secret Tor relays that hide that you are connecting to Tor. If connecting to Tor is blocked from where you are, you can use a bridge as your first Tor relay to circumvent this censorship.

9to5Linux

Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

FreeCAD 1.1 Released with Improved Wayland Support, New Tools, and More

Coming a year and four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pine64 FOSDEM 2026 Update Details PineNote and PineTab2 Progress

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

Book Explores ELBE Workflows for Embedded Linux Systems

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

Internet Society

US Supreme Court Unanimously Defends Internet Access for Millions

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of protecting people’s Internet access on Wednesday, 25 March.  

news

Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2026

Liam Dawe

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2026.1 as the latest stable snapshot of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking, coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2025.4.
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version
NVIDIA released today the stable version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.
Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges
Tails 7.6 has been released today as the sixth update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.
LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Kali Linux 2026.1 delivers several new tools and a classic desktop theme
Looking back at the first BackTrack Linux release, which arrived two decades ago as Kali's ancestor
 
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Operating System Leftovers
BSD and SUSE
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Canonical/Ubuntu: sudo-rs, Ubuntu’s App Center, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and NucBox
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More
the hardware leftovers
Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects
Mixxx 2.5.6 open-source virtual DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improvements to controller mappings and effects, as well as bug fixes.
Linux and so-called 'Linux' Foundation Leftovers
LF and more
FOSS Applications and News
Software leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Fedora, Red Hat, and Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2
RHEL and more
CIQ (Rocky Linux) Trying to Ride "Hey Hi" Hype Wave With x86
4 new picks
Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More
Some gaming news
Switching Switches [original]
Now back to normal
We Need Fewer Buildings, More Nature [original]
"Manchester’s new spy HQ"
No Social Control Media? No Problem. [original]
It's widely known and days ago a high-profile American court confirmed that Social Control Media is intentionally designed to be addictive
HaikuOS and Openwashing at Google
another pair of links
Server: eBPF, Kubernetes, and Slop
4 new picks
Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software/Payware and Rust (Experimental Code Instead of Stable Code, in the Name of "Security")
Canonical/Ubuntu latest
Applications and HowTos
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is having a hard time recommending media
Tux Machines' Position on "Age Verification" in GNU/Linux [original]
It's not about protecting children
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.6 today as a hefty update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) distribution ahead of the final release on April 23rd, 2026.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Coding
FOSS and more
Firefox 149 and Firefox Developer Edition
Mozilla stuff
LibreOffice Donations and Document Freedom Day
some LibreOffice news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux for today
OpenBSD on Motorola 88000
a pair of posts regarding OpenBSD on Motorola 88000
Linux-friendly and Hackable Hardware Leftovers
Hardware picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Red Hat Promoting Slop, Rocky and Oracle Follow
lots of nonsense again
Security Leftovers
Security picks
IBM Red Hat Promotes Age Surveillance Inside the OS
as expected
Openwashing and Slop Promotion by 'Linux' Foundation (Proprietary is 'Open')
latest examples
Android Leftovers
Google rolling out Android Auto fix for Galaxy S26 and Pixel users
I used every major Linux desktop—these 5 are better than GNOME
Most people switching to Linux naturally land on GNOME—not because it was their choice
GNU Stow turned me into the ultimate Linux distro-hopper
Distro-hopping is not for the faint of heart
CachyOS just dethroned Arch Linux on ProtonDB, and Linux gamers are finally noticing
In case you missed it, CachyOS recently toppled Arch Linux as the OS with the most reports sent to ProtonDB
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Kamuriki LGX – Debian-based desktop-oriented distribution
Kamuriki Linux is a Debian-based, desktop-oriented distribution designed for lightness and ease of use
GNU/Linux, systemd trouble, and "Clown" Computing
today's leftovers
AnduinOS 1.4.2 Offers Redesigned GNOME for Windows Refugees
AnduinOS 1.4.2 pairs Ubuntu’s already easy-to-use foundation with a heavily customized GNOME desktop and Flatpak apps to ease the transition from Windows to Linux
The Danger of Microsoft Controlling European Tech [original]
"Europeans think Trump can shut down their [I]nternet"
Games: Proton Experimental, Humble Bundle, SPLITGATE, and Forza Horizon 6
4 stories from GamingOnLinux
GNOME Has Run Out of Money (IBM Divestment)
"GNOME Fellowship program"
Dealing With Bot Traffic (Half or Majority of Web Traffic) [original]
Other surveyors have said the same for years
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Those lovely Android Calling Cards are already showing up on Pixel Watch calls
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
4 Linux hardware devices I’m looking forward to in 2026
Most of the time when you hear about Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I forced myself to use Linux without the terminal for a week
My relationship with the Linux terminal is probably not completely healthy
Linux would be nothing without these 6 open-source apps
I have 6 things that make Linux what it is today
StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
StratOS Linux is a flexible Linux distribution built on top of Arch Linux
KDE Linux – free Linux-based operating system built by KDE
KDE Linux is a free, open-source
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
Moddable Hardware: Raspberry Pi, GrapheneOS, and More
some hardware picks
PineTime Pro is an open source smartwatch with an OLED display and GPS
Pine64 is a company that produces inexpensive single-board computers, laptops, tablets
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.10, Linux 6.18.20, Linux 6.12.78, Linux 6.6.130 and Linux 6.1.167
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.10 kernel
Improving Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]
yesterday we tested (on a test machine) some improvements to the Static Site Generator (SSG), which turns 4 this summer
Maintenance Completed [original]
we're now back to normal (no ongoing work in the datacentre)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Latest Half Dozen From LWN
mostly kernel
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and more
Monopoly Boosting at Linux Foundation, Freedom Advocacy by Document Foundation
2 foundations, 2 directions
FSF / Software Freedom: Resisting GAFAM and an Upcoming Free Software Directory Meeting on IRC
FSF's latest
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Firefox News/Developments and Tor Browser has New Release
Firefox leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, DietPi, and More
Hardware stories
KDE: Lokalize, Wayland, Marknote, and More
Some KDE news
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Proprietary on GNU/Linux: Qt, "AgentX", and Microsoft Googlebombing a KDE/Nitrux Project
4 stories for today
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now
Firefox 150 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, extended local network access restrictions, and more.
Linux Won, and Nobody Noticed
The tech industry has failed to properly acknowledge this for years
Krita 5.3.0 Released!
Today is the simultaneous release of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
Tux Machines Turns 22 in 11 Weeks, Tonight We Have Some Scheduled Maintenance (Network) [original]
Days ago there was a maintenance window; there is another one coming up tonight
Fedora Development and Red Hat 100% Preoccupied With Selling Slop for IBM
mostly redhat.com
FreeCAD 1.1 Released with Improved Wayland Support, New Tools, and More
FreeCAD 1.1 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D parametric modeler with numerous new features and UI improvements.
Games: Oldies, Layoffs, War Thunder Infantry, and More
mostly from GamingOnLinux
Arch-based ML4W OS 2.12.0 now available with Quickshell and other changes
Arch-based ML4W OS 2.12.0 now available with Quickshell and other changes
Android Leftovers
I changed 3 hidden Android settings and my phone suddenly had more battery life
Exton Linux ExLight 260322 drops with Enlightenment 0.27.1, Calamares 3.3.14-1, and more
The base used is Debian 13.4 Trixie
4 reasons Linux Mint is the best Windows 11 replacement
If you're like me, you probably find Windows 11 a disappointment
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Fluff Linux – Arch-based distribution
Fluff Linux is a Arch-based distribution focused on delivering a stable, high-performance
Feels Like Back to Wintertime [original]
The trees and the plants are getting "confused" by this odd shift between "seasons"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles