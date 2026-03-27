Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More

Tor bridges are secret Tor relays that hide that you are connecting to Tor. If connecting to Tor is blocked from where you are, you can use a bridge as your first Tor relay to circumvent this censorship.

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.