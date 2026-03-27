news
Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More
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Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 dev 3
A snapshot that will transform the way you design GUIs in Godot.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ RTS game PERIMETER: Legate Edition gets Linux ARM64 binaries and Steam Workshop support | GamingOnLinux
PERIMETER: Legate Edition is an enhanced version of the retro 2004 RTS game and the latest update expands it even further with modding and Linux ARM64. The code is also open source under the GPL available on GitHub.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Cult-classic RPG 'OFF' adds Linux and macOS support | GamingOnLinux
After being revived with a remaster, the cult-classic RPG 'OFF' just got upgraded with Native Linux and macOS support. Originally released in 2008 from Mortis Ghost, OFF is their most famous work along with the graphic novels "Dr Cataclysm" (2020) and "The Sun of the Mages" (2022).
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Chaotic party battler where vacuum cleaners face off - Roombattle is out now | GamingOnLinux
Need a new silly party game? Roombattle looks properly hilarious and it recently launched on Steam with full Linux support too. With support for both online and local multiplayer - it gives you plenty of choice on who you play with and how. Nice to see more games offer up both instead of one or the other.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster taming roguelite Aethermancer just got a big upgrade | GamingOnLinux
From the developers of Monster Sanctuary, their latest monster catcher Aethermancer is shaping up very nicely with a big new upgrade. It's still in Early Access so it's not finished yet but there's plenty to do in it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Cozy open-world exploration and crafting adventure Duck Side of the Moon arrives in May | GamingOnLinux
Duck Side of the Moon looks like a wonderful cozy adventure game about an astronaut duck searching for a new home in a whimsical galaxy. The developers just recently revealed that it's going to release on May 7th, so not long to go.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted after the Epic Games layoffs | GamingOnLinux
Originally developed by AQUIRIS (now known as Epic Games Brazil), the retro racer Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted from all stores. This follows on from the new of the layoffs at Epic Games where over 1,000 people have been affected.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Client Beta bring fixes for the new Linux SteamRT3 Beta | GamingOnLinux
Valve released a fresh update to the Steam Client Beta, bringing a few useful bug fixes and more work on the new Linux SteamRT3 Beta.