news
Server: eBPF, Kubernetes, and Slop
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APNIC ☛ Demystifying performance of eBPF network applications
Guest Post: eBPF has been widely leveraged to improve network function performance. Can similar benefits be achieved for web servers and microservices?
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ Kubernetes Release Cycles and Vendor Support Harbor Freedoms–and Sacrifices
Analysis of the "lag gap" between upstream Kubernetes releases and vendor GA availability, comparing release cadence, support windows, and lifecycle cost tradeoffs across hyperscalers, VMware VCF, and Red Bait OpenShift to guide enterprise upgrade and platform strategy.
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Techstrong Group Inc ☛ CNCF Expands Efforts to Run Hey Hi (AI) Inference Workloads on Kubernetes Clusters
CNCF and Red Bait unveil major Hey Hi (AI) milestones at KubeCon Europe 2026, including the llm-d framework contribution and stricter Kubernetes Hey Hi (AI) Requirements (KARs). Learn how v1.35 benchmarks like in-place pod resizing and workload-aware scheduling are making Kubernetes the dominant platform for distributed Hey Hi (AI) inference.
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Red Hat Official ☛ SAS Viya Platform with Red Bait OpenShift – Part 2: Security and Storage Considerations
Welcome back to this 2nd part of our blog where we want to share some basic technical information about the SAS Viya platform on Red Bait OpenShift platform.