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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026



Quoting: Framework Becomes a KDE Patron - KDE e.V. —

Framework manufactures and sells modular computers that are easy to maintain, repair and upgrade. By sponsoring FLOSS projects like KDE, Framework further confirms their commitment to to putting users in control of their machines.

"KDE is extremely popular in the Framework community, and we're excited to help support KDE's efforts to make the best possible Linux desktop." says Nirav Patel, Founder of Framework.

"I am excited to see Framework become a KDE Patron," says Aleix Pol, President of KDE e.V.. "It's a good continuation to our collaboration with different hardware manufacturers and distributors to ensure we can deliver systems to our users with an experience up to our expectations. Furthermore, Framework’s commitment to repairability strongly aligns with our values and is vital for building a more sustainable industry."