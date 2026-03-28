Season of KDE 2026 Report on Lokalize and More

Eight weeks in and it's time for the Season of KDE wrap-up - somehow survived the university exams, the KXMLGUI docs, and a dead motherboard to get here.

For the past couple of months, I've been working on KDE's computer-aided translation tool, Lokalize, under the mentorship of Finley Watson. What started as a menubar bug turned into XML configs, C++ backends, a bookmark manager, and somehow a new laptop.