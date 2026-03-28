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Season of KDE 2026 Report on Lokalize and More
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Season of KDE 2026: Final Report - Standardizing Lokalize
Eight weeks in and it's time for the Season of KDE wrap-up - somehow survived the university exams, the KXMLGUI docs, and a dead motherboard to get here.
For the past couple of months, I've been working on KDE's computer-aided translation tool, Lokalize, under the mentorship of Finley Watson. What started as a menubar bug turned into XML configs, C++ backends, a bookmark manager, and somehow a new laptop.
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Weeks 7, 8 & Extension: Hardware Failures and Final MRs
Heading into the final weeks of SoK, things got a bit chaotic. Week 7 was right in the middle of my university exams, so i had to take a planned break from coding. I survived the exams and was geared up for a solid Week 8 sprint to wrap things up, but then my laptop chose violence again. A few weeks back it had already died on me once (the screen went completely dark). I replaced the panel, it came back to life, and i thought we were good. This time it was worse: no screen flicker, no fan spin, nothing. The repair shop confirmed a motherboard failure and told me, “We can look at it… eventually… no promises on timeline.”