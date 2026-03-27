Free and Open Source Software

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Internet Society

US Supreme Court Unanimously Defends Internet Access for Millions

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of protecting people’s Internet access on Wednesday, 25 March.  

9to5Linux

Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now

Firefox 150 promises new features like support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, allowing users to insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut (see it below in action), and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages.

FreeCAD 1.1 Released with Improved Wayland Support, New Tools, and More

Coming a year and four months after FreeCAD 1.0, the FreeCAD 1.1 release promises to improve Wayland support, implement three-point lighting to improve the rendering of 3D models, add a search bar to the Preferences Editor, and support transparent Part Design previews.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pine64 FOSDEM 2026 Update Details PineNote and PineTab2 Progress

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

Book Explores ELBE Workflows for Embedded Linux Systems

A new book titled Building Embedded Systems with Raspberry Pi, Linux, and ELBE by Krishna Pattabiraman describes approaches for developing reproducible Debian-based embedded Linux systems using the ELBE build environment. The content focuses on structured system design, image generation, and long-term maintainability for Raspberry Pi–based platforms.

DietPi March 2026 Update Adds Immich, uv, and RustDesk Client

The March release of DietPi v10.2 introduces new software options including Immich, uv, and the RustDesk Client, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes across supported single-board computers.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6

Tor bridges are secret Tor relays that hide that you are connecting to Tor. If connecting to Tor is blocked from where you are, you can use a bridge as your first Tor relay to circumvent this censorship.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2026

stamps

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
Kali Linux 2026.1 delivers several new tools and a classic desktop theme

  
Looking back at the first BackTrack Linux release, which arrived two decades ago as Kali's ancestor

 
Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode

  
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2026.1 as the latest stable snapshot of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking, coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2025.4.

 
GNU/Linux, systemd trouble, and "Clown" Computing

  
today's leftovers

 
GNOME Has Run Out of Money (IBM Divestment)

  
"GNOME Fellowship program"

 
Dealing With Bot Traffic (Half or Majority of Web Traffic) [original]

  
Other surveyors have said the same for years

 
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes

  
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto is having a hard time recommending media

 
Tux Machines' Position on "Age Verification" in GNU/Linux [original]

  
It's not about protecting children

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

  
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.6 today as a hefty update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) distribution ahead of the final release on April 23rd, 2026.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Coding

  
FOSS and more

 
Firefox 149 and Firefox Developer Edition

  
Mozilla stuff

 
LibreOffice Donations and Document Freedom Day

  
some LibreOffice news

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux for today

 
OpenBSD on Motorola 88000

  
a pair of posts regarding OpenBSD on Motorola 88000

 
Linux-friendly and Hackable Hardware Leftovers

  
Hardware picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Red Hat Promoting Slop, Rocky and Oracle Follow

  
lots of nonsense again

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security picks

 
IBM Red Hat Promotes Age Surveillance Inside the OS

  
as expected

 
Openwashing and Slop Promotion by 'Linux' Foundation (Proprietary is 'Open')

  
latest examples

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google rolling out Android Auto fix for Galaxy S26 and Pixel users

 
I used every major Linux desktop—these 5 are better than GNOME

  
Most people switching to Linux naturally land on GNOME—not because it was their choice

 
GNU Stow turned me into the ultimate Linux distro-hopper

  
Distro-hopping is not for the faint of heart

 
CachyOS just dethroned Arch Linux on ProtonDB, and Linux gamers are finally noticing

  
In case you missed it, CachyOS recently toppled Arch Linux as the OS with the most reports sent to ProtonDB

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kamuriki LGX – Debian-based desktop-oriented distribution

  
Kamuriki Linux is a Debian-based, desktop-oriented distribution designed for lightness and ease of use

 
AnduinOS 1.4.2 Offers Redesigned GNOME for Windows Refugees

  
AnduinOS 1.4.2 pairs Ubuntu’s already easy-to-use foundation with a heavily customized GNOME desktop and Flatpak apps to ease the transition from Windows to Linux

 
Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges

  
Tails 7.6 has been released today as the sixth update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.

 
The Danger of Microsoft Controlling European Tech [original]

  
"Europeans think Trump can shut down their [I]nternet"

 
Games: Proton Experimental, Humble Bundle, SPLITGATE, and Forza Horizon 6

  
4 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Android Leftovers

  
Those lovely Android Calling Cards are already showing up on Pixel Watch calls

 
4 Linux hardware devices I’m looking forward to in 2026

  
Most of the time when you hear about Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
I forced myself to use Linux without the terminal for a week

  
My relationship with the Linux terminal is probably not completely healthy

 
Linux would be nothing without these 6 open-source apps

  
I have 6 things that make Linux what it is today

 
StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch

  
StratOS Linux is a flexible Linux distribution built on top of Arch Linux

 
KDE Linux – free Linux-based operating system built by KDE

  
KDE Linux is a free, open-source

 
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.

 
Moddable Hardware: Raspberry Pi, GrapheneOS, and More

  
some hardware picks

 
PineTime Pro is an open source smartwatch with an OLED display and GPS

  
Pine64 is a company that produces inexpensive single-board computers, laptops, tablets

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.10, Linux 6.18.20, Linux 6.12.78, Linux 6.6.130 and Linux 6.1.167

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.10 kernel

 
Improving Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]

  
yesterday we tested (on a test machine) some improvements to the Static Site Generator (SSG), which turns 4 this summer

 
Maintenance Completed [original]

  
we're now back to normal (no ongoing work in the datacentre)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Latest Half Dozen From LWN

  
mostly kernel

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux leftovers

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Monopoly Boosting at Linux Foundation, Freedom Advocacy by Document Foundation

  
2 foundations, 2 directions

 
FSF / Software Freedom: Resisting GAFAM and an Upcoming Free Software Directory Meeting on IRC

  
FSF's latest

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Firefox News/Developments and Tor Browser has New Release

  
Firefox leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, DietPi, and More

  
Hardware stories

 
KDE: Lokalize, Wayland, Marknote, and More

  
Some KDE news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Proprietary on GNU/Linux: Qt, "AgentX", and Microsoft Googlebombing a KDE/Nitrux Project

  
4 stories for today

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Firefox 150 Promises Support for the GTK Emoji Picker on Linux, Beta Out Now

  
Firefox 150 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux, extended local network access restrictions, and more.

 
Linux Won, and Nobody Noticed

  
The tech industry has failed to properly acknowledge this for years

 
Krita 5.3.0 Released!

  
Today is the simultaneous release of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0

 
Tux Machines Turns 22 in 11 Weeks, Tonight We Have Some Scheduled Maintenance (Network) [original]

  
Days ago there was a maintenance window; there is another one coming up tonight

 
Fedora Development and Red Hat 100% Preoccupied With Selling Slop for IBM

  
mostly redhat.com

 
FreeCAD 1.1 Released with Improved Wayland Support, New Tools, and More

  
FreeCAD 1.1 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform 3D parametric modeler with numerous new features and UI improvements.

 
Games: Oldies, Layoffs, War Thunder Infantry, and More

  
mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
Arch-based ML4W OS 2.12.0 now available with Quickshell and other changes

  
Arch-based ML4W OS 2.12.0 now available with Quickshell and other changes

 
Android Leftovers

  
I changed 3 hidden Android settings and my phone suddenly had more battery life

 
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version

  
NVIDIA released today the stable version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.

 
Exton Linux ExLight 260322 drops with Enlightenment 0.27.1, Calamares 3.3.14-1, and more

  
The base used is Debian 13.4 Trixie

 
4 reasons Linux Mint is the best Windows 11 replacement

  
If you're like me, you probably find Windows 11 a disappointment

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Fluff Linux – Arch-based distribution

  
Fluff Linux is a Arch-based distribution focused on delivering a stable, high-performance

 
Feels Like Back to Wintertime [original]

  
The trees and the plants are getting "confused" by this odd shift between "seasons"

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles