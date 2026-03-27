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Free and Open Source Software
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HomeBox - self-hosted inventory and organisation system - LinuxLinks
Homebox is a self-hosted inventory and organisation system built for home users.
It helps users catalogue household items, stay organised, and keep a portable home inventory with a simple web-based interface.
This is free and open source software.
lazycut - terminal-based video trimming tool - LinuxLinks
Lazycut is a lightweight command-line tool designed to simplify working with text and file streams by providing efficient, minimal, and composable “cut”-style operations. It focuses on extracting, filtering, and transforming structured input in a fast and flexible way, making it useful for developers who need quick data manipulation directly from the terminal.
The tool embraces a Unix philosophy, offering a small set of focused features that can be combined with other command-line utilities. Its design prioritises simplicity, performance, and ease of use, enabling users to process data without complex scripting or heavyweight dependencies.
This is free and open source software.
audapolis - editor for spoken-word media with transcription - LinuxLinks
audapolis is an editor for spoken-word media with transcription. It aims to make audio and video editing easier by giving users a word processor-like workflow built around transcribed speech instead of only waveform editing.
This is free and open source software.