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FOSS Applications and News
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HowTo Geek ☛ 4 times open-source apps broke their users' trust
In the mid-2000s, Ubuntu became the most well-known version of desktop Linux, attracting many due to its relative ease of use. But during the height of its popularity, the project also toyed with moves that many Linux users were uncomfortable with.
The biggest controversy came with the release of Ubuntu 12.10 in 2012, when Ubuntu’s parent company Canonical introduced Amazon store listings into the Unity Dash search results. If you tapped the Ubuntu icon at the top of your screen and began typing in search of apps or files, you would also see stuff you could buy from Amazon. In order to do this, what you typed had to be sent to Amazon’s servers, prompting sites like ours to tell you how to disable tracking in Ubuntu.
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Erik Faye-Lund: Open Source and AI
More and more frequently, I get asked about my stance on Hey Hi (AI) in the context of programming. This is my attempt to summarize my stance for those who wonder.
This is a blog post that I don’t want to write, but some recent developments have more or less forced my hand here. I would have preferred to keep pretending that I’m neutral in the issue, and just hoping that the problem goes away. But that doesn’t seem to be happening.
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Our entire ecosystem is on the line here. Not just the open source ecosystem, but the entire, global ecosystem. And I feel there’s not enough voices speaking up about it.
Make your voice heard! Allow yourself to be angry; there’s enough nonsense going out there! We need to stop this madness.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.13: Age Verification Added in systemd, Systemd forked, Btrfs Subvolumes, New Backup Tool, Yazi Manager and More
Controversies all around.
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New OrcaSlicer Update Fixes 3MF Security Vulnerability, Shows Linux Some Love
OrcaSlicer version 2.3.2 landed this week, with a hefty list of improvements and fixes including, critically, a fix to a safety vulnerability related to 3MF files, plus a wide set of quality-of-life improvements for Linux users of the software.