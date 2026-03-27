FOSS Applications and News

In the mid-2000s, Ubuntu became the most well-known version of desktop Linux, attracting many due to its relative ease of use. But during the height of its popularity, the project also toyed with moves that many Linux users were uncomfortable with.

The biggest controversy came with the release of Ubuntu 12.10 in 2012, when Ubuntu’s parent company Canonical introduced Amazon store listings into the Unity Dash search results. If you tapped the Ubuntu icon at the top of your screen and began typing in search of apps or files, you would also see stuff you could buy from Amazon. In order to do this, what you typed had to be sent to Amazon’s servers, prompting sites like ours to tell you how to disable tracking in Ubuntu.