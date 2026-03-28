SaaS/Back End/Databases: DNSDB, "SaaS is mostly dead", and Greenmask Releases

In the first article from this series (see Going From A Domain Name to IP Address in DNSDB: Some “Pro Tips” To Keep In Mind ) we started with a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) and talked about using DNSDB to resolve that FQDN to its IP address. Normally that’s a pretty straightforward process, but in some cases, we may run into some less straightforward answers. We discussed some of the most common examples of those, and explained how to handle them.

In this article, we’re going to go “the other direction,” and talk about using DNSDB to go from an IP address to a FQDN. Again, this is often quite straightforward, but we wanted to make sure that you’re ready for the times when you might end up going through some “chicanes.”