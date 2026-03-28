Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More

For developers already working with ROS, the integration of industrial fieldbuses, I/Os, and functional safety into robotic applications often introduces unexpected challenges. ROS offers a flexible and modular software framework, although connecting it to industrial automation hardware typically requires additional integration layers and specialized knowledge.

This led to the idea of creating a solution that allows ROS developers to leverage a PLC where it excels, for example in deterministic control, industrial communication, and safety, while high performance computation and complex logic remain handled within ROS.