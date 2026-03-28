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Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Luckfox Lume – A compact Allwinner T153 SBC with dual GbE, PoE, GPIO header, and MIPI interfaces for industrial HMI applications
Luckfox Lume is a compact industrial SBC powered by an Allwinner T153 quad-core Cortex-A7 SoC with a low-power RISC-V core, and equipped with 128MB DDR3, 256MB SPI NAND flash, and dual Gigabit Ethernet The board also features a microSD card slot, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, MIPI DSI and CSI connectors, and a 40-pin GPIO header suitable for a range of HMI applications. By default, the board is powered through USB-C, but a PoE model is also available.
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4-Pi-VIEWE – A Raspberry Pi-inspired ESP32-P4 + ESP32-C6 board with Ethernet, USB, 40-pin GPIO header, and more
The ESP32-P4-Pi-VIEWE is a Raspberry Pi-inspired development board equipped with a VIEWE ESP32-P4C6-Core module, combining a 400 MHz ESP32-P4 dual-core RISC-V MCU with an ESP32-C6 chip for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, as well as 32MB PSRAM and 16MB NOR flash.
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peppe8o ☛ LangChain with Raspberry PI and Ollama: Build your Self-Hosted Hey Hi (AI) Apps
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install LangChain on a Raspberry PI computer board, running a complete Artificial Intelligence stack locally with Ollama. I’ll not use any cloud service, and the full code will run self-hosted in your computer board.
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Arduino ☛ We just announced SEVEN new products, ready to expand your Arduino® UNO™ Q board
Arduino Days is a great moment to celebrate our community – and what better way to party than with a new product… or seven!>
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CNX Software ☛ Alibaba XuanTie C950 – A powerful, RVA23-compliant 64-bit RISC-V core for Edge Hey Hi (AI) computing
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ROS Industrial ☛ PLCnext ROS Bridge: Enabling Hardware Interoperability Between Industrial PLCs and ROS
For developers already working with ROS, the integration of industrial fieldbuses, I/Os, and functional safety into robotic applications often introduces unexpected challenges. ROS offers a flexible and modular software framework, although connecting it to industrial automation hardware typically requires additional integration layers and specialized knowledge.
This led to the idea of creating a solution that allows ROS developers to leverage a PLC where it excels, for example in deterministic control, industrial communication, and safety, while high performance computation and complex logic remain handled within ROS.
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CNX Software ☛ SparkFun Thing Plus – ESP32-C5 board offers dual-band WiFi 6, Adafruit Feather pinout, LiPo battery support
Espressif has recently released the ESP-IDF v6.0 framework with support for ESP32-C5 and ESP32-C61, so we can expect more ESP32-C5 boards. Following the launch of boards like DFRobot FireBeetle 2 and the Espressif DevKitC-1, SparkFun has now launched its Thing Plus – ESP32-C5, an Adafruit Feather-compatible board based on the ESP32-C5. The timing is no coincidence. Although the ESP32-C5 dual-band WiFi 6 SoC was announced back in 2022, hardware makers have been waiting for stable software support.
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Hackaday ☛ Luthier Crafts Guitar From Cardboard
At this point all of the parts are treated similarly to how a wood guitar might be built. The parts are trimmed down on a table saw, glued together, and then finished with a router before getting some other finishing treatments. From there the bridge, tuning pegs, pickups, and strings are added before finally getting finished up. The result is impressive, and without looking closely or being told it’s made from cardboard, it’s not obvious that it was the featured material here.
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Hackaday ☛ Laser Welding Helps YouTuber Get Ahead With Aluminum Sheet
Laser Welding is apparently the new hotness, in part because these sci-fi rayguns masquerading as tools are really cool. They cut! They weld! They Julienne Fry! Well, maybe not that last one. In any case, perhaps feeling the need to cancel out that coolness as quickly as he possibly could, YouTuber [Wesley Treat] decided to make a giant version of his own head.
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Leon Mika ☛ Replacing Ear Cups on my Sennheniser HD 280 Pro Headphones
The padding of one of my ear cups of my Sennheniser HD 280 Pro headphones was starting to wear out. I can’t remember how long I’ve had these headphones for but it must have been close to a decade, so to have it last as long as it did is pretty good. I use these headphones pretty much every day, and I have no desire of replacing it. But the old padding had to go, so last week I bought a new set and this morning I set about trying to get it on.
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Hackaday ☛ Using FireWire On A Raspberry Pi Before Linux Drops Support
Once the premium option for data transfers and remote control for high-end audiovisual and other devices, FireWire (IEEE 1394) has been dying a slow death ever since Apple and Sony switched over to USB. Recently Apple correspondingly dropped support for it in MacOS 26, and Linux will follow in 2029. The bright side of this when you’re someone like [Jeff Geerling] is that this means three more years of Linux support for one’s FireWire gear, including on the Raspberry Pi with prosumer gear from 1999.
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Jeff Geerling ☛ Bring back MiniDV with this Raspberry Pi FireWire HAT - Jeff Geerling
In my last post, I showed you to use FireWire on a Raspberry Pi with a PCI Express IEEE 1394 adapter. Now I'll show you how I'm using a new FireWire HAT and a PiSugar3 Plus battery to make a portable MRU, or 'Memory Recording Unit', to replace tape in older FireWire/i.Link/DV cameras.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico–powered sunrise alarm clock
Pawel’s wife had already mentioned something that could address the lack-of-light issue. “Light alarm clocks simulate the sunrise process by slowly lighting up our bedrooms when we’re still asleep.” Starting with red light shining on the horizon, sunrise lamps gradually shift to lighter colours, suffusing the room with warm white light and then bright white light to help the user wake up gently — and fully. It took Pawel next to no time to realise that these devices look just like regular alarm clocks, but with “one or a few small but powerful LED diodes” added. As Chief Technology Officer at RapidLab, which specialises in Internet of Things (IoT) research and design, creating one of his own “was not rocket science”.
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Devices/Embedded
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Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ I turned my Kindle into my own personal newspaper
Therefore, we’ll need Calibre, a great e-book manager, to convert files *.epub, the most common digital book standard, into a format the Kindle can understand.
After installing Calibre, the next step is to create a “book” from a collection of articles/links.
Most services of this type, such as Instapaper and Wallabag, generate RSS feeds from the various filters they offer — unread, favorites, folders etc. At first, I thought about combining this feature with another one in Calibre called “Get News.” The icon on the app’s chaotic toolbar already gives you an idea of what it’s about. It’s an RSS/Atom feed client that fetches new posts and generates books on demand or on a predefined schedule.
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