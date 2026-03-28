Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More

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9to5Linux

SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, SystemRescue 13 ships with updated Bcachefs tools and kernel module, and new tools including the FATSort utility for sorting FAT12, FAT16, FAT32, and exFAT partitions, and nss-mdns, a NSS plugin providing host name resolution via Multicast DNS.

Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects

Mixxx 2.5.6 is yet another maintenance update in the Mixxx 2.5 series, improving support for Numark Mixtrack 3, Pioneer CDJ-350, Reloop Beatmix 2, Reloop Beatmix 4, Traktor Kontrol Z1, and Traktor Kontrol S4 MK2 controllers, as well as the White Noise, Echo, Glitch, and Reverb effects.

Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.5, the Calibre 9.6 release updates the full text search feature with a new card-based view of full text search results that includes book covers. To perform a full-text search, click the “FT” button on the left of the search bar.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50

Powered by the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series and using the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta ships today with the latest and greatest GNOME 50 desktop environment, with the addition of graphical Ubuntu Insights management controls in the Telemetry panel of the GNOME Settings app.

Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges

The monthly Tails releases continue with Tails 7.6, which introduces support for automatic Tor bridges, a feature that lets the Tor Connection assistant ask about Tor bridges based on your region. According to the devs, this feature uses the same technology as Tor Browser’s connection assistant.

LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 26.2.1, the LibreOffice 26.2.2 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pine64 FOSDEM 2026 Update Details PineNote and PineTab2 Progress

Pine64 has published a community update following FOSDEM 2026, outlining recent development activity, hardware demonstrations, and production challenges affecting its device lineup. The update highlights progress on PineNote and PineTab2 software, early work on PineTime Pro, and the impact of the ongoing DRAM shortage on several products.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6

Tor bridges are secret Tor relays that hide that you are connecting to Tor. If connecting to Tor is blocked from where you are, you can use a bridge as your first Tor relay to circumvent this censorship.

Internet Society

US Supreme Court Unanimously Defends Internet Access for Millions

The United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of protecting people’s Internet access on Wednesday, 25 March.  

news

Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast, Smashing Security, and Linux Age Checks
Episodes for today and video of interest
SaaS/Back End/Databases: DNSDB, "SaaS is mostly dead", and Greenmask Releases
server-centric news
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Beta Is Out Now with Linux Kernel 7.0 and GNOME 50
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) distribution ahead of the final release on April 23rd, 2026.
Age verification isn't sage verification inside OSes
Toothbrushes, Turing and the truth give the lie to California’s legal lunacy
 
KaOS Linux 2026.03 Is Out with Linux 6.19, More systemd Components Removed
KaOS Linux 2026.03 distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.19, Niri 25.11 compositor, Noctalia 4.7 desktop shell, and more.
GIMP 3.2.2 Released with Various Improvements and UI/UX Updates
GIMP 3.2.2 open-source image editor is now available for download with various improvements, bug fixes, and UI/UX updates.
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mozilla and more
Ubuntu Against Choice and Diversity, the Excuse Being 'Security'
bad turn
New Debian Developers and Maintainers and Samuel Henrique on Curl
Debian leftovers
Wikipedia Tarnished by Slop, Not Just 'Donations' From Rich People Who Control the Wiki
Wikipedia woes, slop vs Open Access/Content
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python and more
Fedora, Red Hat, and Slop
mostly Red Hat's site
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review
OpenSUSE news
Season of KDE 2026 Report on Lokalize and More
KDE development
GNOME Desktop/GTK: This Week in GNOME, Gedit 50.0 Released, and Monitor Panel
some GNOME updates
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
"I stopped using Snap" and more
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, SparkFun, 64-bit RISC-V, and More
devices and gadgets
Samsung and Linux UI
5 new picks
today's howtos
from two domains only
Games: Visual Game Script Editor, Alien Deathstorm, and More
mostly Liam's articles
Security Leftovers
Security news with focus on Linux
SystemRescue 13 Released with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS, GParted 1.8.1, and More
SystemRescue 13 live Linux system rescue toolkit is now available for download with the Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new tools, and HiDPI improvements.
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux and Free Software
Shows and clips via Invidious
Android Leftovers
Android Auto has had a rough time lately, with yet another issue popping up
Even if you have 16GB of RAM, this one "compressed swap" trick makes Linux significantly smoother
RAM swapping is a common tool your OS uses to free up RAM in occasions
This non-Chromium Linux browser can run Chrome, Firefox, and Safari extensions
It can be really tough to settle on a browser if you're not a fan of Chromium, at least on Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Mageia 10 Art Voting
With the release of the first version candidate planned for the coming weeks
LazyLinux – Void-based desktop Linux distribution with Xfce
LazyLinux is a fully pre-configured Linux distribution originating from Hadrut, Armenia, built on top of Void Linux
Coyote Linux – security-focused distribution
Coyote Linux is a security-focused Linux distribution designed to deliver firewall
Framework Becomes a KDE Patron
Framework supports free open-source software and becomes KDE's latest patron
This Week in Plasma: Easier Microphone Sensitivity Adjustment
This week saw a large variety of improvements in fields as diverse as better support for multi-screen and multi-GPU setups
Linux 6.12.79
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.79 kernel
ODF is the future, OOXML is the past
Whenever a user, a government, a school or a business chooses the format in which to store and exchange its digital documents
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Operating System Leftovers
BSD and SUSE
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Canonical/Ubuntu: sudo-rs, Ubuntu’s App Center, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and NucBox
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: 3D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and More
the hardware leftovers
Mixxx 2.5.6 Open-Source DJ App Improves Controller Mapping Support and Effects
Mixxx 2.5.6 open-source virtual DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improvements to controller mappings and effects, as well as bug fixes.
Linux and so-called 'Linux' Foundation Leftovers
LF and more
FOSS Applications and News
Software leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Fedora, Red Hat, and Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8.2
RHEL and more
CIQ (Rocky Linux) Trying to Ride "Hey Hi" Hype Wave With x86
4 new picks
Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode
Offensive Security released today Kali Linux 2026.1 as the latest stable snapshot of this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking, coming more than three months after Kali Linux 2025.4.
Games: Godot, Aethermancer, SteamRT3 Beta, and More
Some gaming news
Switching Switches [original]
Now back to normal
We Need Fewer Buildings, More Nature [original]
"Manchester’s new spy HQ"
No Social Control Media? No Problem. [original]
It's widely known and days ago a high-profile American court confirmed that Social Control Media is intentionally designed to be addictive
HaikuOS and Openwashing at Google
another pair of links
NVIDIA 595 Linux Graphics Driver Released as Latest Production Branch Version
NVIDIA released today the stable version of the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver for GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems, introducing various new features and improvements.
Server: eBPF, Kubernetes, and Slop
4 new picks
Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software/Payware and Rust (Experimental Code Instead of Stable Code, in the Name of "Security")
Canonical/Ubuntu latest
Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges
Tails 7.6 has been released today as the sixth update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.
Applications and HowTos
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Android Auto is having a hard time recommending media
Tux Machines' Position on "Age Verification" in GNU/Linux [original]
It's not about protecting children
LibreOffice 26.2.2 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 80 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Calibre 9.6 Adds New Card-Based View of Full-Text Search Results with Book Covers
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.6 today as a hefty update of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Open Data, and Coding
FOSS and more
Firefox 149 and Firefox Developer Edition
Mozilla stuff
LibreOffice Donations and Document Freedom Day
some LibreOffice news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux for today
OpenBSD on Motorola 88000
a pair of posts regarding OpenBSD on Motorola 88000
Linux-friendly and Hackable Hardware Leftovers
Hardware picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Red Hat Promoting Slop, Rocky and Oracle Follow
lots of nonsense again
Security Leftovers
Security picks
IBM Red Hat Promotes Age Surveillance Inside the OS
as expected
Openwashing and Slop Promotion by 'Linux' Foundation (Proprietary is 'Open')
latest examples
Kali Linux 2026.1 delivers several new tools and a classic desktop theme
Looking back at the first BackTrack Linux release, which arrived two decades ago as Kali's ancestor
Android Leftovers
Google rolling out Android Auto fix for Galaxy S26 and Pixel users
I used every major Linux desktop—these 5 are better than GNOME
Most people switching to Linux naturally land on GNOME—not because it was their choice
GNU Stow turned me into the ultimate Linux distro-hopper
Distro-hopping is not for the faint of heart
CachyOS just dethroned Arch Linux on ProtonDB, and Linux gamers are finally noticing
In case you missed it, CachyOS recently toppled Arch Linux as the OS with the most reports sent to ProtonDB
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Kamuriki LGX – Debian-based desktop-oriented distribution
Kamuriki Linux is a Debian-based, desktop-oriented distribution designed for lightness and ease of use
GNU/Linux, systemd trouble, and "Clown" Computing
today's leftovers
AnduinOS 1.4.2 Offers Redesigned GNOME for Windows Refugees
AnduinOS 1.4.2 pairs Ubuntu’s already easy-to-use foundation with a heavily customized GNOME desktop and Flatpak apps to ease the transition from Windows to Linux
The Danger of Microsoft Controlling European Tech [original]
"Europeans think Trump can shut down their [I]nternet"
Games: Proton Experimental, Humble Bundle, SPLITGATE, and Forza Horizon 6
4 stories from GamingOnLinux
GNOME Has Run Out of Money (IBM Divestment)
"GNOME Fellowship program"
Dealing With Bot Traffic (Half or Majority of Web Traffic) [original]
Other surveyors have said the same for years
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Those lovely Android Calling Cards are already showing up on Pixel Watch calls
4 Linux hardware devices I’m looking forward to in 2026
Most of the time when you hear about Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
I forced myself to use Linux without the terminal for a week
My relationship with the Linux terminal is probably not completely healthy
Linux would be nothing without these 6 open-source apps
I have 6 things that make Linux what it is today
StratOS – Linux distribution based on Arch
StratOS Linux is a flexible Linux distribution built on top of Arch Linux
KDE Linux – free Linux-based operating system built by KDE
KDE Linux is a free, open-source
GNOME 50 “Tokyo” Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 50 (codename Tokyo) as the latest stable version of this widely used desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions, a major release that introduces exciting new features.
Moddable Hardware: Raspberry Pi, GrapheneOS, and More
some hardware picks
PineTime Pro is an open source smartwatch with an OLED display and GPS
Pine64 is a company that produces inexpensive single-board computers, laptops, tablets
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.10, Linux 6.18.20, Linux 6.12.78, Linux 6.6.130 and Linux 6.1.167
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.10 kernel
Improving Our Static Site Generator (SSG) [original]
yesterday we tested (on a test machine) some improvements to the Static Site Generator (SSG), which turns 4 this summer
Maintenance Completed [original]
we're now back to normal (no ongoing work in the datacentre)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Latest Half Dozen From LWN
mostly kernel