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Canonical/Ubuntu: sudo-rs, Ubuntu’s App Center, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, and NucBox
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LinuxConfig ☛ Understanding sudo-rs on Ubuntu 26.04
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s App Center now lets you manage Deb packages
Ubuntu’s App Center software tool makes it easier to manage and update Deb software in its latest update – and nets a few extra options for snaps, too. The changes are part of Canonical’s goal of making App Center, first introduced in Ubuntu 23.10, the epicentre (I’m sorry) for software management on Ubuntu, both Snap and Debian-based packages. A recent update to App Center (in Ubuntu 26.04; may come to earlier versions too) adds support for showing and managing Debian packages installed on your system from the Ubuntu repos, using PackageKit and Appstream on the backend.
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LinuxStans ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 LTS: New Features, Release Date & What’s Changed
Ubuntu 26.04 is the latest Long-Term Support release of Ubuntu, codenamed Resolute Raccoon. It brings new features and a few changes if you’re coming from Ubuntu 24.04. In this article, you’ll learn what the new features are, what the changes are, basic info like release date, and more.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Beta is now available to download
The beta release of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS ‘Resolute Raccoon’ is now available to download, a month ahead its planned stable release on 23 April, 2026. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS runs on the latest release candidate of GNU/Linux kernel 7.0 (yet to be released), includes the new GNOME 50 desktop release and adds a couple of new default apps, including a new system monitoring utility (Resources).
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TechRadar ☛ This is probably the first mainstream mini PC that can dual-boot Ubuntu and Windows out of the box — and it even comes with the hottest AI application of 2026
GMKtec has updated its NucBox K13 mini PC, equipping it to run Windows 11 Pro and Ubuntu straight out of the box while adding built-in AI capabilities.