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Switching Switches
About three hours ago a switch got replaced*. We were relieved to hear this because our offsite backup system has experienced sporadic issues in recent days and we speculated it was the fault of some router or switch, knowing the issue impacted two different ISPs in two different countries.
The issue - assuming this indeed is the core cause - was identified, corrected, and is now being monitored (we hope this will tackle the issue we've been experiencing).
Now back to normal. █
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* We do not outsource to American companies or GAFAM "cloud", so we get updates more locally.
Switch failure in 1 rack - Reading N17
Monitoring - We will continue to monitor over the next couple of hours
Mar 27, 2026 - 13:10 GMT
Update - The switch has now been replaced, and the rack is back online
Mar 27, 2026 - 13:08 GMT
Identified - Our monitoring has identified a failed network switch in our Reading datacentre rack N17 affecting a small number of dedicated server customers in that rack. The switch is currently under replacement and we expect servers to return online soon. We will post a further update once complete.
Image source: Networking in progress