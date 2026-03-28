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OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed Review
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from March 13 to March 19.
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/13
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
After a high-speed run, we hit a wall this week: only two snapshots (0324 and 0326) reached the mirrors. The culprit was a combination of bad timing and a necessary course correction regarding our bootloader defaults.
It is now clear that the previous move to
grub2-blswas a mistake. We are correcting that decision by switching modern systems to systemd-boot. This transition caused a “weekend blackout” because openQA changes for the new default were deployed last Friday, but the actual distribution changes didn’t land until Sunday. We spent Monday and Tuesday ironing out the resulting kinks, which cost us the weekend snapshots.