news
today's howtos
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenClaw on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
An Hey Hi (AI) assistant is more useful when you can reach it from WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, or a browser dashboard instead of pinning it to one terminal session.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Mumble on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Low-latency voice chat is easier to control when you can choose your own server, tune microphone behavior, and keep identity tied to certificates instead of another closed platform. That makes it worth it to install Mumble on Ubuntu for gaming groups, classrooms, or small teams that prefer self-hosted voice channels.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pinta on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04 [Ed: Mono trap]
Quick screenshot markup, simple annotations, and small paint edits are easier when the editor stays out of your way.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Gemini CLI on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Some terminal agents push you straight into a paid API workflow, but Gemini CLI is unusual because a normal Surveillance Giant Google account can be enough to get started.
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install iRedmail on Fedora 43
Running your own mail server gives you full control over your data, your deliverability, and your infrastructure. If you have been relying on third-party services like Surveillance Giant Google Workspace or Zoho Mail, the costs add up fast, and you are always one policy change away from losing access.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grafana on AlmaLinux 10
If you manage GNU/Linux servers and rely on log files and command-line tools to understand what is happening, you already know how time-consuming that gets at scale. Grafana gives you a centralized, browser-based dashboard where you can visualize metrics, set up alerts, and monitor everything from a single pane of glass.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JasperReports on openSUSE
JasperReports Server stands as one of the most powerful open-source business intelligence and reporting platforms available today. This robust Java-based solution enables organizations to create, deploy, and manage pixel-perfect reports with dynamic data visualization capabilities. Whether you’re building analytical dashboards, generating financial statements, or creating operational reports, JasperReports delivers enterprise-grade functionality without licensing costs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Taiga on Fedora 43
Managing software projects without the right tools leads to missed deadlines, scattered task ownership, and frustrated teams. If your team is still juggling spreadsheets or disconnected chat threads, you need a proper project management platform.
-