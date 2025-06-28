news
Microsoft Tries Calling Windows "Linux" (to Confuse People), Media Frenzy Over Meaningless Colour Change, Vapourware Ahead of Mass Layoffs Next Week
XDA ☛ 4 reasons I still dual-boot Linux, even though WSL is fantastic [Ed: WSL is Windows and its whole purpose is to discourage those who would otherwise delete Windows or dual-boot]
Security Week ☛ Windows’ Infamous ‘Blue Screen of Death’ Will Soon Turn Black [Ed: Totally meaningless change; solves no real issue]
After more than 40 years of being set against a very recognizable blue, the updated error message will soon be displayed across a black background.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft's own Hey Hi (AI) chip delayed six months in major setback — in-house chip now reportedly expected in 2026, but won't hold a candle to Nvidia Blackwell [Ed: Lots of layoffs this summers; this might never come to fruition at all]
A new report says Microsoft's in-house Hey Hi (AI) chip is delayed and won't be as good as Nvidia Blackwell when it finally does launch.
Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
Security Week ☛ Chinese Hackers Target Chinese Users With RAT, Rootkit
China-linked Silver Fox hacking group is targeting Chinese users with fake installers carrying a RAT and a rootkit.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft 365 Direct Send Abused for Phishing
Hackers are abusing the Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 Direct Send feature to deliver phishing emails that bypass email security controls.
