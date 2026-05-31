news
BSD and Linux Kernel
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Dan Langille ☛ zfs – a helper script for labelling all those drives
I now have a Dell R7425 with 12 x 12TB HDD in the basement.
A raidz2 zpool would give me about 120TB – with a significant resilver time.
I have also thought about a creating 6 x mirrors and striping across them. That would give me about 72TB – that’s still a lot.
However I do it, I’m going to label the partitions with the drive slot and serial number. I’m going to write a little helper script. I’m guessing by the time I finish writing this blog post, I could have done the labelling manually. However, if I have to redo the labelling because I messed up, I think that’s where the script will pay off.
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WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Expands Zen 6 Family Support In Linux, Indicating A Wider CPU Lineup
AMD continues to prepare its next-gen Zen 6 processors for launch as evident from the latest Linux kernel patches.
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Bleeping Computer ☛ New CIFSwitch Linux flaw gives root on multiple distributions
A newly discovered local privilege escalation vulnerability dubbed 'CIFSwitch' in the Linux kernel could allow attackers to forge CIFS authentication key descriptions, abuse the kernel's key request mechanism, and gain root privileges.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux desktop hardware support is still broken, and that's why adoption keeps failing [Ed: No, GAFAM channel/OEM monopolies are the culprits]
It's so easy to install Linux on a PC these days. Be glad you don't still have to compile the kernel yourself just to get an OS on your computer. All you have to do is download a disc image, create some bootable media, and you'll be on your desktop environment of choice within minutes.
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Intel reduces graphics power consumption with fixed backgrounds on Linux
The novelty lies in the fact that Intel's graphics driver, upon detecting a solid color in the background, avoids the continuous rendering process by the GPU. Instead of drawing pixel by pixel each frame, the hardware stores a single color value in a dedicated buffer. This frees up video memory bandwidth and reduces graphics processor activity. The implementation is transparent to the user and requires no manual configuration, working automatically on systems with Skylake chips and later generations.