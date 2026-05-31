BSD and Linux Kernel

I now have a Dell R7425 with 12 x 12TB HDD in the basement.

A raidz2 zpool would give me about 120TB – with a significant resilver time.

I have also thought about a creating 6 x mirrors and striping across them. That would give me about 72TB – that’s still a lot.

However I do it, I’m going to label the partitions with the drive slot and serial number. I’m going to write a little helper script. I’m guessing by the time I finish writing this blog post, I could have done the labelling manually. However, if I have to redo the labelling because I messed up, I think that’s where the script will pay off.